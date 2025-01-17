Leica Biosystems Supercharges Digital Pathology with Game-Changing Aperio GT 450 Enhancements

VISTA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Building on 25 years of leading innovation, we are excited to unveil the latest groundbreaking advancements for our Aperio GT 450 Digital Pathology Scanner

The Aperio GT 450 scanner's proven technology, renowned for performance and reliability, is taken to the next level with scalable, workflow-enhancing features to drive research breakthroughs.

Time-saving features include DICOM-compatible files with 20x/40x magnification and Z-Stacking, Manual Scan, Extended Focus, and Default Calibration. Additionally, this release introduces Aperio iQC software, an AI tool that detects digital and histological artifacts to save time taken for histotechnicians to review WSIs.

The highly automated load-and-go capabilities of the Aperio GT 450 scanner, augmented with Manual Scan functionality, enable an efficient workflow for scanning difficult slides and faintly stained tissue, so no slide is left unscanned.

During Beta trials, industry professionals extensively tested the updated scanner, and the response was electric! "The manual scan feature was met with great enthusiasm for its intuitive design and ease of use. Users noted a remarkable boost in workflow efficiency with the Aperio GT 450, and I'm eager to make all of these new features available to as many clinicians and technicians as possible," said Naveen Chandra, Vice President of Digital Pathology at Leica Biosystems.

Beyond the manual scan feature, users were impressed with several aspects of the Aperio GT 450. These included its continuous slide loading capability, the rapid scan speed, and image quality at true 40X magnification.

"Leica Biosystems is not just enhancing a product; we're revolutionizing Digital Pathology," continued Mr. Chandra. "Our commitment to innovation ensures that our customers stay ahead of the curve, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in translational research and supporting breakthroughs in personalized medicine."

About Leica Biosystems:

Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in workflow solutions. The company offers a comprehensive product range for each step in the pathology process, from sample preparation and staining to imaging and reporting. As the only company to own the full workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, Leica Biosystems is uniquely positioned to break down the barriers between each step. The company's mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of its corporate culture.

