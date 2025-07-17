Legends Charity Game in Lisbon to raise millions for charity

LISBON, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- International stars of the football world are coming together in Lisbon this September for the Legends Charity Game in order to raise funds for communities suffering from the effects of war and local tensions around the world.

Lisbon, July 17, 2025 - International stars of the football world are coming together in Lisbon this September for the Legends Charity Game in order to raise funds for communities suffering from the effects of war and local tensions around the world. (PRNewsfoto/Legends Charity Game)

Organiser Sport Global Group is bringing football's most legendary players to play in one of Europe's biggest charity matches in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon on 15 September 2025 ahead of the country co-hosting the World Cup in 2030. The Legends will compete in front of more than 50,000 fans, and in front of millions of people that will watch the game online/on TV.

With the collaboration of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), the match will bring together Portuguese legends and stars from the rest of the world, in an event aiming to raise over one million euros for charities that support communities and families in situations of severe vulnerability, particularly with strong backing in the area of social responsibility.

Luis Figo, who won trophies across Europe as well as the Ballon d'Or in 2000, will be captaining the Portugal Legends side. He comments: "It's always a pleasure to come back to my country and play football, especially when wearing the national team colours! Hope to see a full stadium in my hometown Lisbon for this amazing Legends Charity Game and raise funds for important charity causes."

Joining Figo, from the triumphant Euro 2016 winning squad, are Ricardo Quaresma, Eliseu and Ricardo Carvalho. Champions League winners Fábio Coentrão, Maniche, Hugo Almeida, Vitor Baia, José Bosingwa and Deco will also play on the night as well as other famous Portuguese legends include Beto Pimparel, Jorge Andrade, Dani, Tiago Mendes, Hélder Postiga, Nuno Gomes and Simão. They will be managed by another Champions League winner - Costinha.

They will be facing stiff competition from the World Legends squad that includes legends such as: Peter Schmeichel (Denmark), Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands), Cafu (Brazil), Javier Zanetti (Argentina), Diego Lugano (Uruguay), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Gaizka Mendieta (Spain), Youri Djorkaeff (France), Christian Karambeu (France), Marek Hamsik (Slovakia), Giorgos Karagounis (Greece), Krassimir Balakov (Bulgaria), Gheorghe Hagi (Romania), Henrik Larsson (Sweden), Shota Arveladze (Georgia), Javier Saviola (Argentina), and Ronaldinho (Brazil).

Mendieta, who captained Valencia in two Champions League finals, says: "This is a great event in the run up to the 2030 World Cup and I look forward to coming back every year. It is a fantastic opportunity to raise money for people who are less fortunate than we are and who need all the help they can get at the moment."

This match represents a new step in the 'Portugal Legends' initiative - a project by the FPF created to highlight, celebrate, and strengthen the lasting bond between former international players, the National Team, and Portuguese football.

The match will be played in front of 60,000 fans at either Estádio da Luz (SL Benfica Stadium) or Estádio José Alvalade (Sporting CP Stadium), which will be part of a big and exciting reveal in August when the Champions League schedule is released.

The Legends Charity Game aims to raise over €1,000,000 for a number of good causes based both abroad and in Portugal as the Football Family aims to give back to the families of the world. Funds will be raised for both international and national charities who help families and communities in need.

One of the international organisations that The Legends Charity Game will be raising funds for is the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS). Every day, the Ukrainian Red Cross teams provide evacuation support, psychosocial and first aid, provide essential humanitarian relief, support temporary shelters, help with housing restoration, and spread awareness about unexploded ordnance risks. Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers and staff work in all regions of the country to support those who need it most.

Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross, comments: "The war in Ukraine continues, and unfortunately, millions of people still need support every day. We have no right to stop. Initiatives like the Legends Charity Game are not just about the funds raised. They are about compassion, and the understanding that the world stands by us. They are about solidarity that transforms into real help for those going through the toughest times. We are grateful to everyone who takes part."

The Lisbon-based Cáritas Portuguesa, which offers critical support to marginalised communities fighting issues such as poverty and inadequate emergency relief, is also a charitable partner for the Legends Charity Game.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO of Legends Charity Game organisers Sport Global Group, explains: "We are taking our charitable endeavours up a notch this year with the spectacular football match in order to raise a lot of money for some very worthy causes. By tying the match in with the SBC Summit in Lisbon the same week, we have found a way for the communities around football and business to help other communities that are facing unimaginable hardships."

Tickets are available to purchase via the official website www.legendscharitygame.com. See Tickets will handle ticket management of the event.

Sport Global Charitable Foundation is a restricted fund under the auspices of Prism the Gift Fund (UK registered charity with charity number 1099682). All of the profits from the Legends Charity Game will support the Sport Global Charitable Foundation's beneficiary charities across a range of causes including the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and Caritas Portugal.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733341/Legends_Charity_Game_Lisbon.jpg

For more information:

Marketing: Thomas Rasmussen, [email protected]

Sponsorship: Rasmus Sojmark, [email protected]

SOURCE Legends Charity Game