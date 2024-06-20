LEGENDARY STRIKER SAMUEL ETO'O AMONG THE WINNERS OF THE 28TH EDITION OF THE FAIR PLAY MENARINI INTERNATIONAL AWARD

FLORENCE, Italy, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Members of the Board of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation, Antonello Biscini, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Ennio Troiano, are delighted to welcome another champion to the roster of 2024 award winners.

The Award Jury has added a global football legend, striker Samuel Eto'o, to this year's list of winners.

Voted best African football player of the century in 2007, Eto'o has stamped his mark in Cameroon's footballing history, winning a gold medal at the Olympics in 2000 and two African Cups in 2000 and 2002. He is still his country's all-time leading goal scorer with an impressive 56 goals.

He cemented his place in Europe as one of the best strikers in modern football. When playing for Pep Guardiola's Barcelona side, he won three La Liga titles and two Champions League Cups. With Josè Mourinho's Inter side, he played a decisive role in 2010, winning the Italian League, Coppa Italia and Champions League. He is the only player to have won two consecutive Trebles (top-tier league title, primary national cup and Champions League) with two different teams (Barcelona in 2009 and Inter in 2010).

In 2021, he was appointed President of Cameroon's Football Federation. Throughout his career, he has been known for his social commitment with the Fundación Privada Samuel Eto'o, founded to provide help to young Cameroonians. Samuel Eto'o has always been on the frontline in the fight against racism in football, epitomising the values of ethics, loyalty, and respect of the Fair Play Menarini International Award.

Eto'o and the other stars of the 28th edition will take the stage of the Roman Theatre in Fiesole on Thursday, July 4 during the awards ceremony.

For further information: www.fairplaymenarini.com

Here is the list of the winners of the 28th Fair Play Menarini International Award:

SAMUEL ETO'O

MARCO BELINELLI

FEDERICO BUFFA

FABIO CANNAVARO

ALESSANDRO COSTACURTA

GIUSEPPE DOSSENA

CIRO FERRARA

CESARE FIORIO

FRANCESCA LOLLOBRIGIDA

GIAN PAOLO MONTALI

CESARE PRANDELLI

ROBERTO RIGALI

CLEMENTE RUSSO

AMBRA SABATINI

The winners of the 28th Fair Play Menarini International Award, category "Young Athletes"

GIOELE GALLICCHIO

NICOLÒ VACCHELLI

UNDER 14 GIRL'S BASKET BALL TEAM ASD GOLFOBASKET CLUB



The winner of the special "Fiamme Gialle Study and Sport" award

AGNESE MORI

Guests of honour of the 28th Fair Play Menarini International Award, the Fair Play ambassadors:

GIANCARLO ANTOGNONI

ELISA DI FRANCISCA

FEDERICA PELLEGRINI

GIORGIO PORRÀ

GIUSY VERSACE

