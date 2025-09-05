Legendary Case Knives Make Their Canadian Debut

Limited collection now available at select Canadian Tire stores and online at casecutlery.ca

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Sept. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - For the first time, Canadian collectors and outdoor enthusiasts can own authentic W.R. Case & Sons knives. Renowned since 1889 for hand-crafted pocket knives and fixed blade designs, Case is making its official Canadian debut through select Canadian Tire stores and online at https://casecutlery.ca .

W.R. Case & Sons brings over 130 years of craftsmanship, quality, and heritage to Canada. The move into Canada is powered by Hyde's Distribution, ensuring local inventory, Canadian pricing, and warranty support.

"Case knives are more than tools - they're pieces of history trusted by collectors, outdoorsmen, and adventurers for generations," said Gary Hyde, President of Hyde's Distribution. "We're proud to finally bring this heritage to Canada, and we invite retailers - both online and offline to be among the first to carry this iconic brand."

Launch Highlights

Limited Canadian availability: select patterns and handle materials available now for collectors and outdoor enthusiasts.

Local access: stocked and shipped from within Canada , no cross-border delays.

Retail opportunities: Hyde's is opening limited opportunities for Canadian retailers, both online and offline, to join as early launch partners.

Social media launch: exclusive content, behind-the-scenes looks, and heritage storytelling.

Facebook: W.R. Case Canada



Instagram: @wrcasecanada

About W.R. Case & Sons

Founded in 1889, W.R. Case & Sons has been crafting premium knives recognized worldwide for quality, design, and collectability. Case knives are officially available in Canada, offering collectors, outdoor enthusiasts, and retailers a chance to experience a piece of living history.

Retail Inquiries: Retailers interested in carrying W.R. Case & Sons in Canada are encouraged to contact Hyde's Distribution at 1-888-445-9097 or [email protected].