Legendary Actor William Shatner Backs Tinnitus Quest

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ --Tinnitus Quest, a newly established patient-led nonprofit committed to silencing tinnitus, today released a video message from iconic actor William Shatner, who has publicly endorsed the organization's mission and shared his personal decades long experience with the condition.

In the powerful two-minute testimonial, he recounts how his journey with tinnitus began while filming the classic Star Trek episode "Arena," when he was standing too close to a special effects explosion. That single incident resulted in the persistent ringing that has accompanied him ever since.

Tinnitus is a ringing, buzzing, or hissing in the ears; a phantom noise that plagues over 750 million people globally. Despite its prevalence, it remains one of the least understood and most underfunded health conditions, unrecognized by governments and health institutions as a serious problem. This invisible disorder can be truly life-altering and disabling for some.

"Over the years I've had many ups and downs with my tinnitus," Shatner says in the video. "It's a diverse condition that comes in different degrees of severity. About 1–2% of the population suffer from a chronic, debilitating form of tinnitus. There are no effective treatments — and that's why we need more research."

Tinnitus Quest was launched to meet that need. By combining the voices of patients and public figures with the expertise of world-class researchers, Tinnitus Quest aims to silence tinnitus once and for all through patient-powered funding of bold scientific innovation to accelerate the path to better treatments.

"William Shatner's voice lends tremendous credibility to our cause," said Sven Köllmann, founder of Tinnitus Quest. "His willingness to share his personal struggle helps destigmatize tinnitus and highlights the urgent need for research funding. When someone of his stature speaks about living with this condition for decades, people listen."

Shatner's message is the latest in a growing wave of public support for Tinnitus Quest, which has also received backing from Grammy-winning producer Tchad Blake, pioneering techno artist Carl Craig, International best-selling author Michel Faber, and many others in the creative community who live with tinnitus.

"The more money we can raise for Tinnitus Quest," Shatner concludes in the video, "the quicker we can find a solution to help the millions of people suffering."

Tinnitus Quest is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, led by patients and researchers, dedicated to funding 'high risk, high gain' science needed to silence tinnitus. Through global awareness efforts, authentic personal stories, and targeted research investments, the organization is building a movement that drives research forward, highlights existing shortcomings, and brings hope to millions of people affected.

Learn more and join the 'quiet revolution' with William Shatner at https://tinnitusquest.com/join/

