Legend Power Systems Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of up to $10.3 Million

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Legend Power Systems Inc. ("Legend Power" or the "Company") (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel GMP, as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters"), to increase the size of its previously announced bought deal offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 12,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.75 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $9,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each, whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase once Common Share at an exercise price of $0.95 at any time up to 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

The Underwriters will also have the option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time on or up to 30 days after the Closing Date, to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 Units (and/or the components thereof) to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. In the event that the option is exercised in its entirety, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be $10,350,000.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for future growth initiatives, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about June 11, 2021 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities.

The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in all of the provinces of Canada pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

For further information: Steve Vanry, CFO, + 1 604 671 9522, [email protected]; Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations, + 1 647 503 1054, [email protected]