Eligible Owners or Lessees of GM Vehicles that were Subject to Certain 2014 Recalls, You Must File Your Settlement Claim before June 6, 2025. A class settlement of economic loss claims by persons who owned or leased certain GM vehicles that were recalled in 2014 has been approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Québec. The recalls involved the Delta ignition switch, key rotation, Camaro Knee-Key and/or electric power steering.

The plaintiffs claimed that consumers overpaid when they bought or leased these vehicles. General Motors LLC ("New GM") and General Motors of Canada Company (formerly General Motors of Canada Limited) ("GM Canada") denied these allegations. The plaintiffs, New GM and GM Canada agreed to a settlement to avoid the risk and cost of further litigation. The settlement does not include the release of any claims for personal injury (and related family/dependent claims), wrongful death or actual physical property damage.

The settlement class includes all persons resident in Canada (individuals, businesses and organizations) who, at any time on or before GM's announcement of the 2014 recalls, owned, purchased, and/or leased a vehicle subject to any of the recalls in any of the provinces/territories in Canada. Daily rental fleet businesses, governmental entities and certain other persons are not included in the class.

Go to www.GMIgnitionSwitchSettlement.ca to see if your GM vehicle is covered by the settlement and if you are eligible to file a claim. All claims must be received electronically or by mail on or before June 6, 2025.

The settlement fund is CA$12 million. Payment amounts to eligible settlement class members depend on which recall applied to their vehicle, the amount of administration expenses, taxes, and any honoraria payments, and the number of eligible settlement class members who file claims.

Learn more by calling 1-888-995-0291 or visiting www.GMIgnitionSwitchSettlement.ca.

You may also contact lawyers for the Settlement Class at:

Rochon Genova LLP

Attention: Jon Sloan

[email protected]

Tel: 1-800-462-3864 or local (416) 363-1867

121 Richmond Street West Suite 900

Toronto, ON M5H 2Kl

Kim Spencer McPhee Barristers P.C.

Attention: Megan B. McPhee

mbm@complexlaw

Tel: (416) 596-1414

1203-1200 Bay Street

Toronto, ON M5R 2A5

