Learn How to Map Your Organization's Journey to Customer Satisfaction and Success

Nate Brown, Head of Customer Experience, UL EHS, and Aisha K. Ponds, Director of Stakeholder Escalations, Blue Cross NC, will lead sessions at the event: Customer Experience Strategy and Tactics in a Pivotal Time.

Today's customer service agents often have more tools than they know what to do with. Brown's session, Building Out Your Tool Set, will discuss how accessibility to other systems within the organization can impact the customer and will offer guidelines for mapping out a good tool set, including ways to simplify and unify customer service processes.

Ponds' session, Mapping Root Cause, will explain why resolving a specific customer issue should never be a "one-and-done" approach. She will share how Blue Cross NC identifies the root cause and uses the data to develop strategies to prevent or minimize future problems. She will provide best practices to help you implement an effective escalation process in your organization. Ponds will also present guidelines for training frontline staff.

The event will also feature an Ask the Experts! Panel Discussion, Socializing CX Across the Organization. Panelists will include Jerry Leisure, Vice President, Customer Success, Forte Labs; Matt Beckwith, Director, Customer Service, Clark Pest Control; and TS Balaji, Vice President, Experience Design, Cox Communications. These industry leaders will explore how to awaken the entire organization to the value and evolving force of the contact center. They will discuss ways to inspire a winning customer experience mentality across the enterprise and share tips for influencing other departments for better CX alignment.

About the Event

This flagship customer contact event differentiates itself from so many others with a unique, highly interactive and hands-on learning approach focused on providing best practices and immediately implementable take-aways to leverage in the marketplace.

For additional information, please email events.us@frost.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact Us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Corporate Communications

P: +1 (210) 348 1012

E: francesca.valente@frost.com



http://www.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

