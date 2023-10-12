LEAP EVENT TECHNOLOGY CELEBRATES 10 YEARS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH REEDPOP

A Decade of Collaboration on New York Comic Con

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ -- Leap Event Technology and ReedPop announced today 10 years in partnership with New York Comic Con (NYCC). The partnership has included numerous technology and process innovations that the two companies developed collaboratively to enhance the attendee experience and increase the success of NYCC's event year after year.

In 2013, Leap deployed a specialized RFID access control scanning solution to better manage huge crowds at NYCC and keep transactions securely organized. This enabled attendees to simply tap their secure RFID badges or wristbands for immediate verification, resulting in faster, shorter lines and better, safer fan management.

Three years later, ReedPop wanted a way to make sure real fans had access to tickets. They challenged Leap to integrate Fan Verification into the on-sale process - attendees must now sign up for an exclusive Fan Verification account in order to be eligible to purchase tickets. This helps to ensure resellers and bots don't beat true fans to tickets.

In 2020, during the pandemic, Leap developed a virtual meet and greet platform for NYCC to be able to bring safe and secure meet and greet opportunities for fans to meet their favorite celebrities during a time when such staples of Comic Cons were not possible in-person.

The following year, ReedPop wanted to be able to offer their fans yearly membership to Popverse, which opened up exclusive fan entitlements for those who purchase this annual subscription.

"When we first started working with Patron Technology, now Leap Event Technology, they always stepped up to find and develop solutions to our key business challenges and have always worked collaboratively to figure out how to quickly but accurately roll out new technology developments," said Kristina Rogers, Vice President of ReedPop. "They also are always 'boots on the ground' to be at the event with us and do everything in their power to make our event successful each and every year."

Michael Marty, President of Leap Event Technology states, "NYCC is one of our most prestigious and important clients. The ReedPop team and the Comic Con fans they serve are beloved by our staff for the passion they generate around this legendary event." Marty continued, "The fact that NYCC and ReedPop have been one of our marquee partners, now for a decade, is extremely humbling for us and we're excited to continue to build amazing experiences alongside them for years to come."

To learn more about New York Comic Con 2023, visit newyorkcomiccon.com .

About Leap Event Technology

Leap's global event technology solution empowers organizers to transform their events into electrifying experiences for attendees. The company provides an all-in-one suite of ticketing, mobile apps, experiential marketing, CRM, merchant services, and event management tools, combined with expert marketing & analytics. This unified approach empowers organizers to drive nonstop engagement and capture fan insights before, during, and after their event. With offices in Dallas, Pittsburgh, Montreal, and Sydney, plus an expansive remote workforce, their team is dedicated to helping organizers connect with audiences and bring once-in-a-lifetime experiences to event goers around the world. Their game-changing technology and passionate team are why the most iconic brands in attractions, music, fandom conventions, sports, and the arts use Leap to elevate their experiences. Find out more at leapevent.tech .

Follow us on social:

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

About ReedPop

ReedPop is a boutique group within Reed Exhibitions – one of the world's leading events organizers. Launched in 2006, the group has become the number one producer of pop culture events across the globe as well as a full service digital content provider and media company. Delivering once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences curated specifically for localized audiences, ReedPop currently features events in North America and Europe, including: New York Comic Con (NYCC), Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), PAX West, East, South, and Unplugged, Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC), Star Wars Celebration, MCM Comic Con, Eurogamer Expo (EGX), Minecraft Festival, ComplexCon and more. In addition to organizing and managing events, ReedPop also runs and operates the Gamer Network and its portfolio of leading gaming websites including Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun and GamesIndustry.Biz. The staff at ReedPop are a fan-based, globally focused group of professionals that are uniquely qualified to build and serve the communities with whom they share a common passion.(www.reedpop.com)

SOURCE Leap Event Technology

For further information: Leap Media Contacts: Caroline Passe, Public Relations Coordinator, [email protected]; Doug Lyons, SVP, Marketing & Communications, [email protected]