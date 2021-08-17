LEAP Commerce, the award-winning eCommerce enabler and brand partner in Asia Pacific

Today, LUXASIA announces the incorporation of LEAP Commerce , a fully-owned subsidiary that will continually shape the eCommerce enabler ecosystem in Asia Pacific. The business grew more than 40X with zero customer-churn in 4 years, gleaning valuable lessons from enabling 70+ brands across multiple categories regionally. Now, it is poised to take full advantage of the eCommerce acceleration in 10 markets - Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, and Australia.

LEAP Commerce offers end-to-end eCommerce enablement solutions covering all digital channels - online marketplaces, mono/multi-brand sites, and social commerce. Its integrated services span strategy, multi-channel store creation & operations, performance marketing, supply chain management including regulatory and importation, demand-planning, data analytics, and customer service.

LEAP Commerce is already the market leader in Beauty and Toys, and a leading player in FMCG and fashion accessories, having partnered the likes of SK-II, Benefit, LEGO, Hasbro, Dettol, Durex, and Ray-Ban. For further growth, it aims to deepen its reach into Electronics, Mother & Baby and niche Fashion. Powered by a robust team which is widely regional yet deeply local, with 70+ eCommerce talents and 200+ support talents in local offices and managed warehouses, LEAP Commerce is confident of delivering both commercial results and consumer delight for brands.

What differentiates LEAP Commerce is how it conscientiously upholds the nuances of its partners' branding across digital formats, given its roots in LUXASIA. Satyaki Banerjee, LEAP Commerce Managing Director affirms, "We ensure that brand ethos is well-represented in the online world while pursuing exponential eCommerce and social commerce growth, as evidenced by our 100% brand retention to-date." Furthermore, backed by LUXASIA, the firm enjoys an enviable degree of financial stability despite being a start-up. On this, Dr Wolfgang Baier, LUXASIA Group CEO and LEAP Commerce Board Director emphasizes, "The establishment of LEAP Commerce as a focused and self-standing entity gives all brands a steady confidence and a peace of mind that we will grow with them today, tomorrow, and far into the future."

Contact

Brynner Jananto

[email protected]

+65-64888928/+65-9856-7597

SOURCE LEAP Commerce

Related Links

https://www.leapcommerce.com/

