LeanIX Expands Major Event Series for Enterprise Architecture

EA Connect Days 2021 event series begins with Asia-Pacific premiere and focuses on continuous transformation challenges and capabilities

BONN, Germany and BOSTON, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- LeanIX, a platform that enables Corporate IT and Product IT teams to plan and manage their Continuous Transformation journeys, is expanding its successful EA Connect Days event series for 2021. Starting in the Asia-Pacific region on March 24, additional events are planned for 2021 in North America (May 20) and Europe (September 29/30).

Established as an international exchange among IT experts, EA Connect Days have hosted more than 3,000 participants to date. With a focus on continuous transformation, it has become one of the most important industry events for Enterprise Architecture (EA) management worldwide. Due to the increasing speed of developments in IT, the ability to permanently change is becoming a critical success factor for companies. The event series highlights the resulting challenges for enterprise architects and those responsible for corporate and product IT. The agenda includes best practice examples of EA as well as cloud migration strategies and cloud governance.

Register now for Virtual EA Connect Day APAC 2021 on March 24, 2021

Since 2014, LeanIX has created an important networking event with EA Connect Days, which sets important best practices in the industry internationally. For the first time, the event will take place in the Asia-Pacific region and will give EA specialists and IT managers the chance to exchange information about region-specific EA trends and hear concrete application examples from experts from the field.

LeanIX CEO André Christ emphasizes the importance of the APAC region for his company: "Since the foundation of LeanIX in 2012, we have continuously expanded the global business and established ourselves in the market in Europe and the USA. For some time now, we have been focusing more on the Asia-Pacific market, which offers great potential - especially in Australia, New Zealand and Japan. We have grown strongly in this region the last two years and have convinced important customers on the value of our platform for continuous transformation. With our modern tools, not only can IT landscapes be managed and developed after a short time, but smart cloud governance can also be established."

In the further expansion of LeanIX activities locally, the close cooperation with Citadel Group and Signavio, who are co-hosting EA Connect Day APAC 2021, also plays a major role. While the Australian software and technology company Citadel Group, as the largest LeanIX partner in the Asia-Pacific region, provides significant regional support, Signavio, with its complementary products, has been one of LeanIX's most important technology partners for many years, jointly opening up new markets.

Highlights at EA Connect Day APAC 2021

The following sessions will take place at EA Connect Day APAC 2021:

LeanIX CEO André Christ delivers a keynote session addressing the transformation of companies into tech companies: Triggered by this development, companies are increasingly building internal capabilities in product IT and relying more on horizontal structures. Christ will shed light on how agile workflow influences Enterprise Architecture Management today and in the future.

delivers a keynote session addressing the transformation of companies into tech companies: Triggered by this development, companies are increasingly building internal capabilities in product IT and relying more on horizontal structures. Christ will shed light on how agile workflow influences Enterprise Architecture Management today and in the future. Lance Altena , Chief Enterprise Architect at the Queensland Department of Resources , will demonstrate the value EA can generate for businesses.

, Chief Enterprise Architect at the , will demonstrate the value EA can generate for businesses. Gerard Brown , IT Business Partner at New Zealand's Firstgas Group , will describe the challenges of establishing an EA practice in an energy company.

, IT Business Partner at , will describe the challenges of establishing an EA practice in an energy company. Craig Stanley , Lead Architect at Citadel Group, will present EA best practices. Live chats and an event Slack Instance will give all attendees of the half-day virtual conference the opportunity to engage directly with the experts.

For more information on how to register for free, to access the full agenda of EA Connect Day APAC 2021, or to view select presentation highlights of last year's international EA Connect Days, please visit www.eaconnectdays.com .

About LeanIX

The LeanIX platform promotes continuous transformation and enables Corporate IT and Product IT teams to establish superior governance while efficiently organizing, planning, and managing IT landscapes. LeanIX follows a collaborative and data-driven approach, focusing on speed and control in cloud environments and enabling companies to make sound and fast decisions based on comprehensive data.

More than 380 enterprises including adidas, DHL, Merck and Volkswagen trust in LeanIX, and more than 40 certified partners such as Deloitte and PwC rely on the dynamically growing IT company co-founded in 2012 by CEO André Christ.

With EA Connect Days, LeanIX has been regularly organizing one of the world's most important industry events in the field of Enterprise Architecture since 2014. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Munich, Germany; Utrecht, Netherlands; and Hyderabad, India. It has more than 300 employees worldwide.

Contact: Jeremy Douglas, 303-589-1941, [email protected]

SOURCE LeanIX