LeanIX Connect Summit 2021: IT Experts Discuss how Continuous Transformation can Succeed

BONN, Germany and BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- LeanIX ( https://www.leanix.net/ ) the platform to plan and manage the Continuous Transformation journey, today announced the LeanIX Connect Summit 2021 happening on September 29-30, 2021. Participation is free for the international IT industry event – happening in Bonn, Germany and live on the web. Register today at https://www.leanix-connect.com/eu .

LeanIX regularly brings together leading minds from the IT industry. What started in 2014 as an exclusive event for enterprise architects has developed into one of the world's most important events for CIOs, CTOs, enterprise architects and other IT managers. The new name, LeanIX Connect Summit, encompasses the diverse challenges that corporate IT and product IT face to enable continuous transformation in their organizations. Topics of the two-day event include modern enterprise architecture, intelligent DevOps management, and the ever-increasing demands in SaaS management. Industry thought leaders will provide new insights and share best practices - on-site at the World Conference Center in Bonn and from a live webcast.

LeanIX events bring together thousands of IT experts to discuss the latest trends impacting the industry:

LeanIX CEO André Christ explains the outcomes of the event: "A wise writer once said: "Knowledge is the only good that increases when you share it." This is exactly the goal of our networking event. Companies present best practices and provide honest insights into their work, and we discuss challenges and new opportunities with technology partners as independent experts present their vision of how to future-proof companies. In short, we offer real information exchange and exciting ideas to act upon. This is noticed and appreciated in the industry."

A first look at the presentations at the LeanIX Connect Summit 2021:

International thought leaders and IT executives from renowned companies

What does the future hold for enterprise architects in the age of platforms? In his keynote, world-renowned enterprise strategist Gregor Hohpe explains why these specialists are more in demand today than ever before. The EA team at Robert Bosch GmbH outlines the special challenges of a global company with a complex IT landscape, while Dr. Quirin Görz talks about business capability management at his company KUKA from the CIO perspective. SaaS management expert Jim Hussey takes a look at the rapidly growing number of SaaS applications in companies and the consequences of this dynamic, with LeanIX CEO André Christ also presenting the key findings of a new international study. Mulesoft, provider of the leading connectivity platform for APIs and integrations, presents current challenges in product IT. The representatives of the Belgian Keytrade Bank will also speak on the DevOps topic with their experiences in setting up a microservices architecture.

Learn more about the current agenda for the 2021 LeanIX Connect Summit:

https://www.leanix-connect.com/eu

About LeanIX

LeanIX's Continuous Transformation Platform® is trusted by Corporate IT and Product IT to achieve comprehensive visibility and superior governance. Global customers organize, plan and manage IT landscapes with LeanIX's automated and data-driven approach. Offering Enterprise Architecture, SaaS, and DevOps Management, LeanIX helps organizations make sound decisions and accelerate transformation journeys. LeanIX has hundreds of customers globally, including Adidas, Atlassian, Bosch, Dropbox, Santander or Workday. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with offices in Boston, San Francisco and around the world.

