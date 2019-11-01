Leagold to release Q3 financial and operating results on November 5, 2019

VANCOUVER, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Leagold Mining Corporation (TSX:LMC; OTCQX:LMCNF) ("Leagold" or the "Company") will announce financial and operating results for the third quarter 2019 after market on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A conference call and live webcast will follow on Wednesday, November 6, at 8am PST/11am EST. Participants may dial in to the conference call using the numbers below (no access code is needed).

Toll free Canada/US: 1-800-319-4610

International: +1-604-638-5340

The live webcast can be accessed through the following link:

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/leagold20191106.html

The conference call will be available for playback until December 6, 2019 by dialling 1-800-319-6413 (toll free Canada/US) or +1-604-638-9010 (international), quoting access code 3712. The webcast playback will be available on Leagold's website here.

About Leagold Mining Corporation

Leagold is a mid-tier gold producer with a focus on opportunities in Latin America. Leagold is based in Vancouver, Canada and owns four operating gold mines in Mexico and Brazil, along with a near-term gold mine restart project in Brazil and an expansion opportunity at the Los Filos mine complex in Mexico. Leagold is listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "LMC" and trades on the OTCQX market as "LMCNF".

