Leagold Reports H1 2019 Production of 197,234 Oz Gold

VANCOUVER, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Leagold Mining Corporation (TSX:LMC; OTCQX:LMCNF) ("Leagold" or the "Company") reports Q2 2019 consolidated gold production of 91,285 ounces (oz), bringing year to date 2019 production to 197,234 oz, in line with guidance. Sales in the first half of the year totalled 201,724 oz.

Financial results and additional production details for Q2 2019 will be reported on August 1, 2019 after the close of markets. A conference call and live webcast will follow on August 2, 2019 at 8am PDT/11am EDT. Participants may dial in to the call using the numbers below (no access code is needed).

Toll free Canada/US: 1-800-319-4610

International: +1-604-638-5340

The webcast can be accessed through the following link:

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/leagold20190802.html

About Leagold Mining Corporation

Leagold is a mid-tier gold producer with a focus on opportunities in Latin America. Leagold is based in Vancouver, Canada and owns four operating gold mines in Mexico and Brazil, along with a near-term gold mine restart project in Brazil and an expansion opportunity at the Los Filos mine complex in Mexico. Leagold is listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "LMC" and trades on the OTCQX market as "LMCNF".

SOURCE Leagold Mining Corporation

For further information: on Leagold please visit www.leagold.com or contact: Meghan Brown - Vice President, Investor Relations, tel: +1-604-398-4525, email: mbrown@leagold.com