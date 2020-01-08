Leagold Reports 2019 Production Results and Corporate Highlights

(All amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

VANCOUVER, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Leagold Mining Corporation (TSX:LMC; OTCQX:LMCNF) ("Leagold" or the "Company") reports 2019 gold production of 375,445 ounces (oz) and sales of 379,776 oz from its four wholly owned gold mines: the Los Filos mine complex in Mexico, and the Fazenda, RDM and Pilar mines in Brazil. Leagold ended 2019 with an estimated cash balance of $78 million.

Leagold CEO Neil Woodyer commented: "Our Los Filos mine delivered a strong Q4 and achieved its full-year production guidance of over 200,000 oz. In addition, Fazenda outperformed the top end of its guidance range of 63,000 to 70,000 oz, and continues to be a consistent, steady operation. Both Pilar and RDM fell short of guidance, although RDM showed improvement in Q4 following the resumption of normal operations in Q3. Overall, we achieved gold sales of approximately 380,000 oz in 2019.

"2019 was a year of significant achievements and looking ahead, 2020 will be transformative as we work to complete the announced merger with Equinox Gold, creating one of the world's top gold mining companies operating entirely in the Americas."

2019 Highlights

Total gold production and sales of approximately 375,000 and 380,000 oz, respectively

Completed Los Filos Expansion Feasibility Study, which is expected to double its production during 2021

Los Filos expansion commenced in Q3 with access road to Guadalupe completed and initial stripping under way

completed and initial stripping under way Completed $400 million long-term debt refinancing

long-term debt refinancing Announced at-market merger with Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX; NYSE-A:EQX) to create a premier Americas gold producer

Table 1: 2019 Gold Production and Sales by Quarter (oz)

Mine Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Full year 2019 Los Filos 64,028 44,896 40,922 51,010 200,856 Fazenda 18,675 17,692 18,731 18,130 73,228 RDM 13,835 17,217 15,286 16,296 62,634 Pilar 9,411 11,189 9,290 7,849 37,739 Santa Luz (1) - 291 - 697 988 Total production 105,949 91,285 84,229 93,982 375,445 Total sales 107,546 94,178 85,451 92,601 379,776

(1) Santa Luz gold ounces resulted from routine maintenance operations

