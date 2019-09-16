Leagold Commences Multi-Phase Exploration Program in Bermejal South Area at Los Filos

Leagold CEO Neil Woodyer stated: "Over 6 million ounces of gold have been mined or are in mineral reserves along a 4 kilometre length of the north end of the Bermejal Intrusive contact, and yet a further 8 kilometres of the contact remains with very limited exploration to the south. Less than 2% of previous drilling was to the south, despite several prospects of high-grade mineralization, and an area with potential for broad widths of lower grade mineralization has been identified, demonstrating the prospectivity of this area. We are initiating a multi-phase program that will progressively identify, test and advance targets in this area."

Figure 1: Bermejal Intrusive Multi-Phase Exploration Program

Note: Los Filos mine complex mineral reserves as of October 31, 2018 effective date are provided in Appendix A to this news release. Bermejal contained gold mined is production from 2006 to August 2019

Figure 2: Longitudinal Section showing profile of Bermejal Intrusive and reserves to date

Bermejal Intrusive Multi-Phase Exploration Program

The 6.0 million ounces (Moz) of previous production and current mineral reserves is comprised of Bermejal open pit production to August 2019 of 139.6 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.58 grams per tonne (gpt) with contained gold of 2.59 Moz; plus Proven and Probable mineral reserves (as of the effective date of October 31, 2018) for the Bermejal open pit of 34.6 Mt at 0.57 gpt with contained gold of 0.63 Moz; Bermejal underground of 6.38 Mt at 6.57 gpt with contained gold of 1.35 Moz; and Guadalupe open pit of 34.48 Mt at 1.37 gpt with contained gold of 1.52 Moz (see Appendix A in this news release for the mineral reserves by area and by category).

Previous drilling of 1,340 holes totalling 365,000 metres was focused on the northwest portion of the Bermejal intrusive whereas only 29 holes totalling 6,000 metres were completed in the area to the southeast. A further 8 km of contact is open to explore on the southern extent of the intrusive body and will entail a multi-phase exploration program that will span the next several years.

The multi-phase program allows known targets to be tested in the first phase. This includes El Carmen, which is a high-grade skarn zone that was mined from underground on three levels in the 1940s. Planned holes for the El Carmen target are shown in Figure 3 and cross sections in Figure 4. Previous channel samples in the underground workings provided composite grades of up to 8.14 gpt over 14.5 m and 12.81 gpt over 12.8 metres (assays are capped, widths are as sampled without correction to true widths; Figure 4, Table 1).

The first phase of the program will also include surface geochemistry, geophysics, mapping, trenching, and diamond drilling of up to 48 holes totalling 10,000 metres (planned first phase drill holes are shown on Figure 1). Subsequent phases of work will be based on the findings of the first phase of work.

Figure 3: Plan Map of El Carmen Target

Figure 4: Cross Sections Showing Channel Samples and Planned Drill Holes in El Carmen Target

Table 1: Channel Samples Collected from Underground Workings in El Carmen Target Area

Level Sample ID Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Capped (g/t Au) 3 46146 2.0 2.09



46147 2.0 1.33



46148 2.0 1.70



46149 2.0 4.88



46150 2.0 32.42 30.00

46151 0.5 2.86



46153 2.0 5.86



46154 2.0 12.46

Composite Channel Sample

14.5 8.48 8.14 2 24709 1.6 2.27



24710 1.5 1.39



24711 1.1 1.44



24712 1.3 1.02



24713 1.1 0.27

Composite Channel Sample

6.6 1.35

2 24693 1.5 1.85



24694 1.0 0.75



24695 1.0 0.61



24696 1.5 0.23



24697 1.5 1.40



24698 1.3 2.36



24699 1.0 2.89



24700 1.5 0.83



24701 1.5 0.89



24702 1.5 0.95



24703 1.5 1.15



24704 1.7 0.81

Composite Channel Sample

16.5 1.19

1 46215 2.0 37.33 30

46216 2.0 27.65



46217 2.0 16.80



46218 2.0 1.00



46219 3.0 0.56



46220 1.8 6.32

Composite Channel Sample

12.8 13.95 12.81 1 46273 1.4 12.81



46274 1.0 0.20



46278 1.0 1.94



46279 1.0 4.05



46280 1.0 5.84



46281 1.0 3.54

Composite Channel Sample

6.4 5.24



Notes: • Intervals in bold are mentioned in the text of the news release • Individual assays within the intercepts were capped using 30 gpt limit

Qualified Persons

Doug Reddy, P.Geo., Leagold's Senior Vice President – Technical Services, is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of Leagold. The disclosure of the drill results contained in this news release is in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Los Filos mine complex employs industry standard drilling and sampling procedures. All exploration samples are sent to an ALS Global facility in Guadalajara for preparation, and to Vancouver for analyses by fire assay and ICP. A full quality control and assurance program and protocols are in place and are aligned with best practices including regular insertion of certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicates as documented in Leagold's most recent technical report for the Los Filos Mine Complex dated March 11, 2019.

APPENDIX A

Table A-1: Mineral Reserves for Los Filos Mine Complex (effective date of October 31, 2018)

Area Classification Tonnes Grade Contained (kt) (g/t Au) (koz Au) Los Filos Open Pit Proven 23,384 0.67 506 Probable 3,473 0.47 52 Proven and Probable 26,857 0.65 558 Bermejal Open Pit Proven 1,172 0.48 18 Probable 33,422 0.57 613 Proven and Probable 34,593 0.57 631 Guadalupe Open Pit Proven 381 0.51 6 Probable 34,096 1.38 1,514 Proven and Probable 34,477 1.37 1,520 Los Filos Underground Proven 836 5.34 144 Probable 1,073 5.63 194 Proven and Probable 1,910 5.50 338 Bermejal Underground Proven 395 7.50 95 Probable 5,989 6.51 1,253 Proven and Probable 6,383 6.57 1,348 TOTAL Proven 26,168 0.91 769 Probable 78,053 1.44 3,626 Proven and Probable 104,220 1.31 4,395 Probable Leach Pad Inventory (recoverable) 114 Total Proven and Probable



4,509

Notes: 1. CIM (2014) Definition Standards were followed for Mineral Reserves. 2. Mineral Reserves used a gold price of US$1,200/oz; exchange rate of Mex$19:US$1. 3. Tonnage and grade measurements are in metric units. Contained gold is reported as troy ounces. 4. Mineral Reserves are stated in terms of delivered tonnes and grade, before process recovery. The exception is leach pad inventory, which is stated in terms of recoverable gold ounces. 5. Mineral Reserves are quoted using a NSR break-even cut-off grade approach with minimum block NSR of $149.4/t for Bermejal underground. Cut-off grade for the Los Filos underground is 2.59 g/t. Mineral reserves for Los Filos, Bermejal and Guadalupe open pits are based on variable break-even cut-offs for ore revenue as generated by process destination and recoveries. Variables for revenue calculation include process cost, recovery, and estimated gold, copper and sulphur grades. Allowances for external dilution and mining recovery are applied. 6. Details of cut-off grades, bulk densities, mining widths, dilution, mining factors and process recovery assumptions applied to Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are provided in the "Independent Technical Report for the Los Filos Mine Complex, Mexico" by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., and dated March 11, 2019 with an effective date of October 31, 2018. Dr. G. Arseneau, P.Geo., E. Olin, RM-SME, T. Olson, FAusIMM, N. Winkelmann, FAusIMM, N. Lincoln, P.Eng., M. Rykaart, P.Eng., D. Nicholas, P.E. are the Qualified Persons that prepared or supervised preparation of the information contained in the Technical Report. 7. Summation errors may be present due to rounding.

