LEAF Mobile Subsidiary, East Side Games, Announces Partnership With TinyRex Games

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) ("LEAF" or the "Company") announces its subsidiary company, East Side Games Inc. ("ESG"), has entered into a publishing and IdleKit partnership agreement with TinyRex Games ("TinyRex") for the global release of three mobile games on iOS and Android (the "Partnership").

All three games will be developed in-house by TinyRex, leveraging ESG's proven IdleKit technology, and will be published by ESG. The first game will be based on The Wizard of Oz and is expected to launch world-wide in 2022 with the remaining games to follow shortly thereafter. Terms of the partnership are subject to confidentiality obligations.

IdleKit is ESG's core software technology. This internally developed proprietary game framework for building narrative driven idle games allows for a material decrease in the typical build to launch timeline for mobile games developed on the platform. This platform is not only utilized by ESG, but is also open to third party developers on a partnership basis.

"This IdleKit agreement with TinyRex is the 5th partnership announced this year and expands our game publishing pipeline with the addition of 3 new titles for 2022," said Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of LEAF. "TinyRex's leadership brings rich industry experience as independent game developers to this partnership and we're excited to see their fresh take on the timeless story of Wizard of Oz as their first game on the IdleKit platform."

TinyRex co-founder Kenny Huang says: "Wizard of Oz is a beloved tale as old as time, or at least 120 years old according to our lawyer. We plan to bring a whimsical, enchanted, idle-genre bending game to Wizard of Oz fans that will take them down the yellow brick road into the magical land of Oz."

THE TINYREX GAMES STORY

TinyRex Games is a Vancouver, BC based mobile games studio founded by Kenny Huang, Haig Sakouyan, Tim Harris and Ernest Chen. They are a talented, eccentric, self-funded indie game studio that has just recently raised an oversubscribed $1.5M round. They do games, from casual to narrative-driven idle, and beyond.

ABOUT LEAF

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money and the soon to be released, RuPaul's Drag Race Mobile Game.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about LEAF Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the Company cautions that the completion of the proposed transactions cannot be predicted with certainty, and there can be no assurance at this time that all required approvals and consents to effect the proposed transactions will be obtained in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

