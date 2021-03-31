LEAF Mobile Subsidiary, East Side Games, Announces Partnership with Night Garden Studio Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) ("LEAF" or the "Company") announces its subsidiary company, East Side Games Inc. ("ESG"), has entered into a publishing and IdleKit partnership agreement with Night Garden Studio Inc. ("Night Garden") for the global release of a mobile game on iOS and Android (the "Partnership").

This the second collaboration between Night Garden and ESG. The first collaboration was an exploratory project testing a narrative driven idle adventure game. The Partnership extends the official relationship with a multi-year agreement between the two companies. The game will be developed in-house by Night Garden and leverage ESG's proven IdleKit technology. The game is expected to launch in Q4 2021 with details on the game concept to follow. Terms of the partnership are subject to confidentiality obligations.

IdleKit is ESG's core software technology. This internally developed proprietary game framework for building narrative driven idle games allows for a material decrease in the typical build to launch timeline for mobile games developed on the platform. This platform is not only utilized by ESG, but is also open to third party developers on a partnership basis.

"The IdleKit agreement extensions by existing partners continues to highlight the benefits developers are realizing from the technology framework," said Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of LEAF. "This agreement builds on the already successful relationship with Night Garden and expands the IdleKit technology platform across new game titles. We look forward to seeing the launch of the game and the continued momentum of ESG's IdleKit technology platform."

"At Night Garden Studio, we're thrilled to continue our partnership with ESG and IdleKit. It's been a great experience working with their leadership team and to witness the exponential growth of the IdleKit platform. We're excited to continue our collaboration and can't wait to share more details about our upcoming projects!" said Landon Nguyen, CEO/Creative Director of Night Garden Studio Inc.

THE NIGHT GARDEN STUDIO STORY

Night Garden Studio is an independent game studio based in Vancouver, BC led by long time veterans of Bandai Namco and EA. The team brings their AAA experience and design innovation to the mobile development space. Our studio prides itself on our dedication to high production quality and our ability to make awesome easy for everyone. We released our first title, Dragon Up: Idle Adventure, in 2020 and have several exciting projects currently in development slated for release in 2021. For further information join our online communities on LinkedIn and Facebook.

