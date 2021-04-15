LEAF Mobile Subsidiary, East Side Games, Announces Partnership with Bigfoot Gaming Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) ("LEAF" or the "Company") announces its subsidiary company, East Side Games Inc. ("ESG"), has entered into a publishing and IdleKit partnership agreement with Bigfoot Gaming Inc. ("Bigfoot") for the global release of a mobile game on iOS and Android (the "Partnership").

This is the first collaboration between Bigfoot and ESG. The Partnership is a single game multi-year publishing and IdleKit agreement between the two companies. The game will be developed in-house by Bigfoot and leverage IdleKit's proven technology. The game is based on a well-known and beloved IP franchise which will be announced at a later date and is expected to launch in 2022. Terms of the partnership are subject to confidentiality obligations.

IdleKit is ESG's core software technology. This internally developed proprietary game framework for building narrative driven idle games allows for a material decrease in the typical build to launch timeline for mobile games developed on the platform. This platform is not only utilized by ESG, but is also open to third party developers on a partnership basis.

"This IdleKit agreement with Bigfoot expands our studio partnerships into new geographies, and raises awareness of the IdleKit platform in South America," said Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of LEAF. "We're looking forward to being able to share our IP partner for this project in the future, and we're excited with the continued momentum of ESG's IdleKit technology platform."

"At Bigfoot, we're thrilled to be partnering with ESG and developing on the IdleKit platform. We're excited about our collaboration and can't wait to share more details about our project!" said Gaston Claret, COO of Bigfoot Gaming.

THE BIGFOOT GAMING STORY

Motivated by our passion for gaming, as friends fresh out of college, we funded Argentina based, Bigfoot Gaming Inc. in 2014. Since then, we've grown a team of over 20 amazing individuals which have helped us to develop, analyze and do live operations for games with millions of downloads. We've created all kinds of games, from casual to hard-core, with different themes and styles, but they all share one thing in common: they look amazing and most importantly, they are fun to play!

ABOUT LEAF

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money and the soon to be released, RuPaul's Drag Race Mobile Game.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about LEAF Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the Company cautions that the completion of the proposed transactions cannot be predicted with certainty, and there can be no assurance at this time that all required approvals and consents to effect the proposed transactions will be obtained in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE Leaf Mobile Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected] +1 604 288 4417; Investor Relations: [email protected] +1 604 684 6370; Suite 909 - 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8