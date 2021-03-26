LEAF Mobile Inc. Appoints Jim Maccallum as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) ("LEAF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jim MacCallum has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Jim will be responsible for treasury, accounting, financial reporting and governance for LEAF and its subsidiaries.

"We are excited to have Jim join the LEAF team, he complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our finance function. I wish to thank Mark Leung for his hard work, dedication and service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors" said Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of LEAF.

Jim has more than 20 years of international financial and operational executive experience with multinational public companies and Big 4 accounting firms. Jim has extensive capital markets, acquisitions, and financial reporting experience and has worked in Canada, the US and Europe.

For the past 6 years Jim served in various finance roles, most recently as SVP, Finance and Treasurer and prior to that as acting CFO at Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT,TSX: WPRT). Prior to Westport, Jim was Vice President, Finance at Absolute Software (TSX: ABST) and served in several increasingly senior financial roles at Cisco Systems, Inc. in San Jose, California.

Jim articled with KPMG in Vancouver and is a CPA, CA in addition to being a CFA charter holder. Jim holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of British Columbia and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

ABOUT LEAF

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money and the soon to be released, RuPual's Drag Race Mobile Game.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about LEAF Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com.

