LEAF Mobile Announces US Listing on OTCQB Under Symbol LEMLF

Vancouver, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) (OTCQB: LEMLF) ("LEAF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval to commence trading its common shares on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Marketplace in the United States under the symbol "LEMLF". The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB on May 25th, 2021 and will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol "LEAF".

LEAF is also pleased to announce that it has secured DTC eligibility from The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to facilitate electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States.

LEAF Mobile CEO Darcy Taylor stated, "We have experienced dramatic growth over the last year in our business and have reached several major milestones including the acquisition of East Side Games in early 2021. We are looking to continue to carry this momentum as we execute on our three-pillar strategy of game development and publishing, IdleKit and other core technology platforms and lastly, accretive M&A. The United States currently represents our largest player base and we believe it is important to give US investors a more accessible opportunity to take part in our growth and see this OTCQB listing as an important milestone in achieving that."

ABOUT LEAF

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF; OTCQB: LEMLF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money and the soon to be released, RuPaul's Drag Race Mobile Game.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about LEAF Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com.

Media Inquiries: [email protected], +1 604 288 4417; Investor Relations: [email protected], +1 604 684 6370