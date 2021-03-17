Leaf Mobile Announces Subsidiary, East Side Games, Multi-year Partnership with World of Wonder Productions Inc. for the Exclusive Mobile Game Rights to the Rupaul's Drag Race Franchise

The Partnership includes rights to RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars, and Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race . ESG will develop and publish the game in partnership with WOW, to develop a game to slay for, where players can werk the runway, design drag looks, and kiki with their favourite queens and RuPaul, all while utilizing ESG's IdleKit technology platform. Terms of the partnership are subject to confidentiality obligations.

The free-to-play mobile game will take players inside iconic moments from the series, making them a part of the show - including designing in the Werk Room, runway challenges, RuMail and pep talks from Mama Ru. Fan-favourite queens will also make limited-time appearances, giving players the chance to kiki with them all. Be the first to know about the new game by signing up at http://www.dragracethegame.com/!

"We are extremely excited for the opportunity to bring RuPaul's Emmy Award-winning competition series, RuPaul's Drag Race, to mobile in partnership with WOW," said Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of LEAF. "The franchise perfectly aligns with our group's values of inclusivity and we couldn't be prouder to bring the first big budget LGTBQ+ mobile game experience to audiences everywhere."

"The team at World of Wonder is always looking for new ways to bring the 'Drag Race' experience even closer to the fans, and what better way than through a mobile game," said World of Wonder co-founders, Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. "We are thrilled to partner with East Side Games on this charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent-filled mobile game experience!"

ABOUT RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE

"RuPaul's Drag Race" produced by World of Wonder has become a worldwide phenomenon, bringing the art of drag to the mainstream. Drag queens from all around the world have put their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the test in the search for the coveted title of Next Drag Superstar. RuPaul's Drag Race is the Television Academy's most awarded reality competition show in history, with a total of 19 Emmy® wins.

ABOUT WORLD OF WONDER

For nearly three decades, award-winning media company World of Wonder has introduced audiences to new worlds, talent and ideas that have shaped culture. A pioneer in both scripted and documentary formats across television, film and digital platforms, WOW's prolific portfolio includes the global phenomenon, Emmy-award winning "RuPaul's Drag Race" franchise (VH1/Logo/WOW Presents Plus), "Million Dollar Listing" LA & NY (Bravo), and "Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce" (Fuse.) WOW's rich documentary filmmaking pedigree includes premiering seven projects at Sundance Film festival and numerous productions for networks including HBO, E!, BBC, and theatrical release through WOW Docs. Notable film projects include "Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures," "Party Monster," and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." World of Wonder has also created a substantial digital footprint with its owned-and-operated streaming service WOW Presents Plus and YouTube channel WOW Presents. The extended World of Wonder-verse includes music label World of Wonder Records, WOW Podcast Network, and the world's largest drag culture convention RuPaul's DragCon. Co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey have been named to Variety's Reality TV Impact Report, honored with the IDA Pioneer Award, named to Realscreen's Global 100 list, and selected for the OUT100 list for their trailblazing work. World of Wonder creates out of a historic building/gallery space in the heart of Hollywood.

ABOUT LEAF

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about LEAF Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the Company cautions that the completion of the proposed transactions cannot be predicted with certainty, and there can be no assurance at this time that all required approvals and consents to effect the proposed transactions will be obtained in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE Leaf Mobile Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected], +1 604 288 4417; Investor Relations: [email protected], +1 604 684 6370; Suite 909 - 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8