LEAF Mobile Announces Partnership with Game Masons

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) ("LEAF" or the "Company") announces its subsidiary company, East Side Games Inc. ("ESG"), has entered into a publishing and IdleKit partnership agreement with Game Masons, LLC ("Game Masons") for the world-wide release of a mobile game on iOS and Android (the "Partnership").

The game will be developed in-house by Game Masons, leveraging ESG's proven IdleKit technology, and will be published by ESG. The game will be sports-themed and is expected to launch world-wide in 2022. Terms of the partnership are subject to confidentiality obligations.

IdleKit is ESG's core software technology. This internally developed proprietary game framework for building narrative driven idle games allows for a material decrease in the typical build to launch timeline for mobile games developed on the platform. This platform is not only utilized by ESG, but is also open to third party developers on a partnership basis.

"We are excited to expand into the untapped idle sports genre and we couldn't have selected a better partner to do this with. Game Masons has developed top-tier mobile sports experiences and they will be leveraging this vast experience as they develop this new game on ESG's IdleKit platform," said Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of LEAF. "This IdleKit agreement with Game Masons is the 6th partnership announced this year and expands our game publishing pipeline for 2022."

Game Masons founder Matthew Fossati said: "Game Masons is excited to bring its sports expertise to the leaders in the idle genre, East Side Games. Looking to fill a missing piece in the idle space, Game Masons partnership with East Side is guaranteed to not be par for the course!"

THE GAMES MASONS STORY

Based in Santa Barbara, California, the Game Masons have been crafting mobile games since 2011. A trailblazer in the mobile esports world, the company is most famous for the Mini Golf Stars series. Both Mini Golf Stars: Retro Golf and its follow up Mini Golf Stars 2, have topped the charts on both the App Store and Google Play. Combining for over 35 million downloads, the Stars series has allowed the studio to expand to development offices across the US and into Asia.

ABOUT LEAF

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money and the soon to be released, RuPaul's Drag Race Mobile Game.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about LEAF Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information

