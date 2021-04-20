LEAF Mobile Announces NFT Game, Bud Farm Nifty Stash, In Partnership With WAX Blockchain

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) ("LEAF" or the "Company") announces its subsidiary company, LDRLY Games ("LDRLY"), will partner with the Worldwide Asset eXchange Blockchain ("WAX"), on the launch of an NFT-based collectible card game titled Bud Farm Nifty Stash (the "Partnership").

Bud Farm Nifty Stash will be the newest launch from the Bud Farm universe by LDRLY, and the first NFT-based game for LDRLY and the LEAF group. This collectible card game is a new way to explore and interact with the beloved characters, critters, and of course plants you have come to know and love from our hit games Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech and Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Grass Roots, Bud Farm 420 and the classic Pot Farm from 2011. These games have been enjoyed by well over 30 Million players worldwide and now, for the first time, players can truly and permanently own these digital assets in NFT form through the WAX blockchain. Bud Farm Nifty Stash is set for release on April 20th at https://budfarm.wdny.io/.

NFT cards for Bud Farm Nifty Stash are made possible through the Partnership with WAX. Cards will be able to be earned in-game, in select LEAF group games and will also be available for purchase on the WAX blockchain. Fans will be able to earn NFT cards in select LEAF family games that utilize the NFTKit toolset by participating in events between April 22nd and April 27th. Select players can earn the first ever NFTs from Cheech and Chong Bud Farm, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money and Bud Farm Idle Tycoon. The first drop of NFT cards will also be available for purchase on April 20th at 4:20 p.m. PT for 24 hours only on the WAX blockchain via https://budfarm.wdny.io/.

The WAX Blockchain ensures your Bud Farm collectibles are 100% verifiable as authentic and can never be changed or duplicated.

Sales of Bud Farm Nifty Stash cards will happen regularly, but the cards available in this very first release give players access to rare and epic cards, some of which will never be minted again. Cards will also be available on a secondary market to buy, sell and trade between owners on the WAX blockchain.

ABOUT WAX

The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), known as the King of NFTs, is the world's leading decentralized wallet on the Blockchain. Cofounded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX delivers the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items (NFTs) to anyone, anywhere in the world. WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital items of collections including Blockchain Heroes, Topps GPK, Deadmau5 and Capcom's Street Fighter. For more information, please visit https://wax.io, and follow along on Twitter and Telegram.

ABOUT LEAF

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money and the soon to be released, RuPaul's Drag Race Mobile Game.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about LEAF Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the Company cautions that the completion of the proposed transactions cannot be predicted with certainty, and there can be no assurance at this time that all required approvals and consents to effect the proposed transactions will be obtained in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

