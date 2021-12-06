Leaf Mobile Announces Name Change to East Side Games Group and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) (OTC: LEMLF) ("LEAF" or the "Company"), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it will proceed with a name change, which will be accompanied by a trading symbol change to "EAGR" on the TSX, and commence operations under the trade name "East Side Games Group". In addition, the Company announces the appointment of Jason Bailey as Executive Chair of the Company's board of directors and the filing of a preliminary base shelf prospectus.

East Side Games Group Inc.

"We've been working on this change for some time, and it represents a change in our trade name; not our purpose, our vision, our structure, or how we operate and it comes at an exciting time in the Company's growth as we ramp our launch slate of new games and further scale our Game Kit partners," said Darcy Taylor, CEO of East Side Games Group. "East Side Games has built an awareness across the mobile game industry over the past 10 years as one of the leaders in the casual games space since the founding of the studio in 2011. We see this change as an opportunity to build on this heritage and as a simplification of our brand to maximise shareholder value."

The Company intends to seek shareholder approval to formally change its legal name to "East Side Games Group Inc." at the next meeting of its shareholders. Until such time, its legal name will remain as LEAF Mobile Inc. d/b/a East Side Games Group Inc.

Trading of the Company's common shares will commence under new symbol "EAGR" on the TSX effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Board Chair

The Company announces that Jason Bailey, director and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), has been appointed as Executive Chair of the Company's board of directors as part of a planned transition, in addition to his ongoing role as CRO. Michael Edwards, the former chair will remain as a director on the board.

"I am honoured to be named as Executive Chair and look forward to bringing leadership and driving tremendous growth across the entire organization. Since the founding of East Side Games over 10 years ago, we've worked hard to establish ourselves as a voice for underserved audiences and as a builder of engaging content. This commitment hasn't changed as we continue to grow our brand internationally and cement our reputation as not only a game developer, but also as a publisher, and a provider of innovative platforms for developers. I have never been more excited about our growth prospects, as we build on the vision and legacy of East Side Games to reflect our journey and who we are as a company," said Jason Bailey, newly appointed Executive Chairman of East Side Games Group.

Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

The Company announces that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Preliminary Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada excepting Quebec, with a view to providing the Company with greater financial flexibility going forward, but has not entered into any agreements or arrangements to authorize or offer any Securities (as defined below) at this time.

When made final or effective, the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus will allow the Company to undertake offerings of its common shares, warrants, debt securities, subscription receipts and units (collectively, "Securities"), or any combination thereof, up to an aggregate total of $200 million from time to time during the 25 month period that the final short form base shelf prospectus remains effective. The Securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include "at the market" transactions, public offerings or strategic investments. The specific terms of any offering of Securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in one or more prospectus supplement(s) to be filled with applicable securities regulators.

A copy of the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus, and copies of the final short form base shelf prospectus and any supplements that may be filed in the future, can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and the soon to be released, The Office: Somehow We Manage.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the Company cautions that the filing of a final shelf prospectus or the completion of financings cannot be predicted with certainty, and there can be no assurance at this time that a final shelf prospectus may not be filed, the Company may not pursue any financings under a final shelf prospectus, and the Company may not receive all required approvals and consents in regards to same will be obtained in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE Leaf Mobile Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected] +1 604 288 4417; Investor Relations: [email protected] +1 604 684 6370; Suite 909 - 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8