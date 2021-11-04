Leaf Mobile Announces Extension and Expansion of Trailer Park Boys Partnership

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) (OTC: LEMLF) ("LEAF" or the "Company"), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announced today that they have extended and expanded their agreement with Trailer Park Boys Incorporated for Trailer Park Boys, the hit comedy TV show, signing a worldwide, multi-year, multi-game partnership agreement.

This extension follows the successful development and operation of the idle-genre game, Trailer Park Boys: Grea$y Money, officially launched in April 2017 by LEAF. Since then, the game has been downloaded over 8 million times, spanning 250 in-game seasons, hosting over 500 in-game events and generating over $120 million in lifetime gross bookings.

The game, developed on LEAF's IdleKit platform, allows players to jump into the Trailer Park Boys universe and manage businesses in the Sunnyvale trailer park. Celebrity guest stars such as Chris Jericho, Tom Green, Sébastien Bach, Jay & Silent Bob and most recently, Rush guitarist, Alex Lifeson have also been featured in the game during highly engaging, time-limited events.

"Trailer Park Boys: Grea$y Money is our longest running IP title and is quickly approaching its five-year anniversary in April of next year. This is a testament to how a strong franchise, coupled with world-class engaging, retention-focused game development, can keep a game fresh and keep players coming back for many years," said Darcy Taylor, CEO of LEAF Mobile. "Having successfully brought the Trailer Park Boys experience to the idle game genre, we're excited that the team has once again trusted us to deliver new mobile experience in other genres to their loyal fanbase."

Trailer Park Boys: Grea$y Money has an average rating on iOS of 4.8/5 stars with over 120,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.4/5 stars on the Google Play Store with over 300,000 reviews. The game is available for download here.

"Well it looks like we signed another contracty thing with LEAF Mobile and we can't wait for more deeecent games to play." Mike 'Bubbles' Smith, Trailer Park Boys.

ABOUT TRAILER PARK BOYS INCORPORATED

Trailer Park Boys Incorporated is a Nova Scotia based company indirectly controlled by actors, Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay, and Robb Wells. The company owns and manages all intellectual property rights associated with Trailer Park Boys, including Canadian and International trademarks, copyrights and music publishing assets.

For more information on the Trailer Park Boys please visit www.trailerparkboys.com and www.swearnet.com

ABOUT LEAF

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX:LEAF, OTC: LEMLF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and the soon to be released The Office: Somehow We Manage.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about LEAF Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com .

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the Company cautions that the completion of the proposed transactions cannot be predicted with certainty, and there can be no assurance at this time that all required approvals and consents to effect the proposed transactions will be obtained in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE Leaf Mobile Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected] +1 604 288 4417; Investor Relations: [email protected] +1 604 684 6370; Suite 909 - 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8