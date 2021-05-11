LEAF Mobile Announces Date of Annual General Meeting and Proposes Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) ("LEAF" or the "Company"), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, today announces that the annual and special general meeting (the "Meeting") of holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares ("Common Shares") of LEAF is scheduled to be held virtually on June 29, 2021 at 10:00 am (Pacific Daylight Time).

In addition to customary business matters to be considered at the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution (the "Common Share Consolidation Resolution") authorizing and approving the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), in its discretion, to direct the Company to file articles of amendment ("Articles of Amendment") to consolidate the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares into a lesser number of issued and outstanding Common Shares (the "Common Share Consolidation"). The Common Share Consolidation will authorize the Board to select a Common Share Consolidation ratio of up to 10 old Common Shares for 1 new Common Share. If the Common Share Consolidation Resolution is approved by the Shareholders, the Board will retain the discretion to elect not to proceed with the Common Share Consolidation.

ABOUT LEAF

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money and the soon to be released, RuPaul's Drag Race Mobile Game.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about LEAF Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the Company cautions that the completion of the proposed transactions cannot be predicted with certainty, and there can be no assurance at this time that all required approvals and consents to effect the proposed transactions will be obtained in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected], +1 604 288 4417; Investor Relations: [email protected], +1 604 684 6370; Suite 909 - 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8