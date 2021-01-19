LEAF Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Filing Statement

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSXV: LEAF) ("LEAF" or "the Company") announced today that it has filed amended and restated filing statement dated January 18, 2021 (the "Amended Filing Statement") with respect to the previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of EastSide Games Inc. (the "Acquisition"). Please refer to LEAF's previous news releases dated October 7, October 26, November 11, November 30 and December 23, 2020 for further details regarding the Acquisition.

LEAF previously filed a filing statement dated December 22, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). Though the terms of the Acquisition have not changed, the Amended Filing Statement reflects LEAF's amended and restated interim financial statements, together in each case with an amended and restated corresponding management's discussion and analysis (collectively, the "Amended Financial Reports") for its interim periods ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020 (collectively, the "Financial Periods"). Further discussion regarding the Amended Financial Reports can be found in LEAF's news release dated January 15, 2021.

The Amended Filing Statement also provides updated information regarding LEAF's proposed offering of subscription receipts, as well as updated information regarding an anticipated grant of incentive stock options immediately after the closing of the Acquisition.

The Amended Filing Statement is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and replaces and supersedes the previously filed Filing Statement. Such previously filed Filing Statement should be disregarded.

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to completion of the previously announced offering of subscription receipts for gross proceeds of $20,000,000, and receipt of majority of the minority shareholder approval. The Acquisition cannot close until these conditions are satisfied or waived. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Amended Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of LEAF should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

About the Company

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX.V: LEAF) is a leading creator of counterculture mobile games. Headquartered in Vancouver, with a premier development studio, LDRLY based in Nanaimo, BC, the company is highly skilled in intellectual property, mobile game development, marketing and publishing. LEAF's culture is anchored in creativity, data insights and execution, delivering highly engaging games that produce enduring player enjoyment. With over a decade of experience in game development and marketing, LEAF has consistently delivered high-grossing original and licensed IP titles that include, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Bud Farm Grass Roots and Bud Farm 420. Our game titles are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. LEAF leverages successes in platform, IP, marketing, development and data analysis to maximize value for our global network of constituents, from players to talent to shareholders and beyond.

For more information and to keep current on LEAF, visit www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at Linkedin , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Leaf Mobile Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: [email protected], (604) 288-4417; Investor Relations: [email protected], (604) 684-6370