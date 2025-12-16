Leaf & Mineral™, Canada's new science-driven cleaning brand transforming how households think about plant- and mineral-based cleaning

"Consumers are clear about what they want, but effective, responsible cleaning should not be out of reach. Many green brands are priced beyond what most households can reasonably afford. At Leaf & Mineral, we deliver high efficacy at an attainable price, with every product being USDA Biobased Certified. Our formulations perform as effectively as top leading conventional brands while offering a cleaner and more responsible ingredient profile. Our goal is to give Canadians a practical, accessible way to clean responsibly without compromising results."

Rod Terry, President and Chief Operating Officer, Leaf & Mineral

Highly Effective Plant and Mineral-Based Cleaning Products Designed for Real Homes

Leaf & Mineral offers a complete assortment of household cleaning solutions designed to perform under real-world Canadian conditions, including cold-water laundry and hard-water dishwashing.

The product range includes:

Laundry Detergents

Laundry Powder Packs

Oxygen Whitening Solutions

Automatic Dishwasher Powder Packs

Rinse Aid

Liquid Dish Soap

Fabric Softener Sheets (coming soon)

All products are unified by a plant and mineral-based ingredient philosophy and engineered to deliver the cleaning power consumers expect from leading conventional brands.

Performance-Driven Formulations with Responsible Ingredients

Across the portfolio, Leaf & Mineral formulations are built for efficacy and safety.

Key formulation features include:

Plant-based surfactants for effective soil and grease lifting

Mineral cleaning agents for residue and build-up removal

Biobased enzymes for targeted stain breakdown

All Leaf & Mineral products are:

Made in Canada

USDA Biobased Certified

Biodegradable and non-toxic

Dermatologist tested

Available in fragrance free options

Formulated without:

Optical brighteners

Phosphates

Dyes

Phthalates

Chlorine

Meeting Rising Consumer Expectations

Household cleaning remains one of the highest frequency purchase categories, and consumer expectations continue to rise. Recent Canadian market analyses show that more than 70 per cent of consumers say ingredient transparency influences their purchasing decisions ( Canadian Consumers Are Driving Sustainable Business Growth (New Research) - Business & Industry Canada ). Natural and environmentally responsible cleaning is also among the fastest growing categories in North America, with accelerating global momentum. Green Cleaning Services Market Size, Outlook, Opportunities & Forecast 2033 .

"Canadians are increasingly bridging the gap between what they say and what they do," said Terry. "A growing number are moving beyond traditional formulas and choosing plant and mineral-based products when performance is reliable. Leaf & Mineral reflects the future of responsible cleaning in Canada and in international markets where consumers share the same expectations for performance and sustainability."

About Leaf & Mineral™

Leaf & Mineral™ is a Canadian cleaning brand created by a team of industry specialists, including a PhD-level researcher in organic chemistry, committed to redefining what clean means through fact-based science and proven performance. Every formulation is guided by research, data and precision, combining the strengths of plants and minerals with advanced chemistry to deliver real-world cleaning results for Canadian households. Products are designed to perform at the level of top leading conventional brands while maintaining a responsible ingredient profile.

All Leaf & Mineral products are USDA Certified Biobased, ranging from 77 to 100 per cent, reinforcing the brand's commitment to high-performance cleaning made with responsible, non-toxic, biodegradable ingredients. The entire line is dermatologist tested, with both scented and fragrance-free options available.

Leaf & Mineral was founded to address a clear gap in the marketplace. Many Canadians want products that are better for the planet but have been disappointed by natural options that do not clean as effectively as conventional brands. Leaf & Mineral bridges science and nature with performance-driven formulations that clean powerfully while remaining safe for people, homes and the environment.

While proudly Canadian, Leaf & Mineral is built for global appeal and serves the wider North American market, with expansion planned into additional international regions where consumers seek effective, accessible and environmentally responsible cleaning solutions. The brand continues to grow its reach as worldwide demand increases for plant and mineral-based cleaners that deliver measurable performance.

Leaf & Mineral delivers what modern consumers have been waiting for: The Power of Clean Cleaning™.Learn more at: https://leafandmineral.com

SOURCE Leaf and Mineral

Media Contact: Stephanie Kaes, Director of Marketing and Innovation, 604.820.8665, [email protected]