SHANGHAI, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) is bringing an array of its new energy solutions to the second edition of Shanghai International Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products, and Achievements, being held from June 5th to 8th.

Leading the Way to a Greener Future: Shanghai Electric Unveils Advanced Renewable Energy Solutions at Carbon Neutrality Expo.

The highlighted new energy systems at the event, representing significant breakthroughs in Shanghai Electric's mission to create green-focused technologies to empower the world's zero-carbon transition, cover wind, photovoltaics, energy storage, and grid, are engineered in line with China's strategy to transform into a sustainable, carbon-neutral economy in the next few decades.

Also taking center stage at Shanghai Electric's exhibit are the company's latest integrated equipment systems designed for better system optimization, simplicity, and intelligent control. Shanghai Electric is showcasing how its forward-looking innovations applied in desert, offshore, and urban energy bases, showcasing to the world its commitment to transformative technologies that help accelerate global decarbonization.

For wind energy, Shanghai Electric's 16MW low-frequency offshore wind turbine, which boasts the world's largest capacity of its kind, offers numerous advantages. These include enhanced power transmission capabilities, flexible grid connection, and better flexible control.

Aiming to boost the performance of energy storage batteries while lowering costs, Shanghai Electric has developed the 500kW/2MWh vanadium-iron liquid flow battery that boasts the largest single-capacity in the world. It features Shanghai Electric's proprietary electrolyte formula that cuts the cost by 40%, with the battery structure and innovative fluoride-free ion exchange membrane significantly enhancing the battery's energy density, conversion efficiency, and longevity.

Lightweight and compact, Shanghai Electric's cost-reducing Z series alkaline electrolyzer offers wide load operation, with its single tank hydrogen production ranging from 1000 to 3000Nm3/h and a high current density of 10000A/m.

Showcasing innovation in grid systems, Shanghai Electric's 25Mvar high-inertia flywheel integrated equipment increases the system's short-circuit capacity and response speed. The kinetic energy of the freewheel combination is 140MW.s, with an inertia time constant of 11.2s. Harnessing the rotational inertia of the flywheel and phase shifter rotor, the flywheel combination instantly releases stored kinetic energy, enhancing system inertia and frequency stability.

At the booth, Shanghai Electric is also displaying the F-class heavy-duty hydrogen-blended turbines, compressed air energy storage systems, ultra-high voltage transformers, and "Guohe One" nuclear power technology, alongside an interactive section demonstrating how Shanghai Electric's visionary zero-carbon solutions for sea, desert, and city supercharge China's carbon peak and carbon neutrality initiatives.

SOURCE Shanghai Electric

For further information: Jin Shen, [email protected]