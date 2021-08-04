Leading the EV Aftermarket, Mevotech Releases Tesla Model S Replacement Steering And Suspension Parts

"No longer OEM only, Mevotech Supreme Chassis and Control Arms are the premier choice for a comprehensive aftermarket repair alternative on the Tesla Model S EV platform." said Richard Stothers, Vice President Engineering & Research.



Designed to restore the original vehicle performance characteristics and extend service life, featuring;



Anti-corrosion coating for longer part service life

Fastening hardware included in the box for reduced installation time

Exact Original Equipment performance

Professional Technicians can now choose from Supreme ball joints, control arms, stabilizer bar links, inner and outer tie rod ends for the over 250,000 2012 and newer Tesla Model S vehicles in the United States and Canada.

Mevotech Supreme Chassis and Control Arm extended service life replacement components are also available for PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles), HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicles), and BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) from:

Chrysler Ford GM Honda/Acura Hyundai/Kia Mitsubishi Nissan/Infiniti Subaru Toyota/Lexus Audi BMW Volkswagen

About Mevotech

Mevotech is a trusted North American leader in the engineering and design of driveline, steering and suspension aftermarket auto parts. Since 1982, we have been revolutionizing the technician experience through design best practices, superior materials and rigorous quality control standards. Fueled by innovation, our brands feature engineering improvements for maximum durability and performance, as well as time and labor saving enhancements that drive bay efficiencies and increase shop revenues. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with Sales based in Denver, Colorado, we provide industry-leading parts coverage, backed by knowledgeable customer care and unmatched engineering support. www.mevotech.com

SOURCE Mevotech LP

For further information: Jennifer Rollo, Communications Manager, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647-884-2855

