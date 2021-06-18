Leading Sustainability Association Launches Canada's First-ever Net-zero Leaderboard

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, CBSR launched Canada's Net-zero Leaderboard, which provides information on climate change commitments made by Canadian companies. Business leadership is essential if Canada is going to meet its legislated net-zero goals by 2050. By providing a one-stop-shop for information on climate targets, the leaderboard will inspire companies to join the race to net zero. It will also kickstart an important conversation about closing the gap between ambition and action, and about standardizing language for climate targets.

Canada's Net-zero Leaderboard will be publicly accessible and allow people to search across a number of criteria, including:

Industry

Targets and timeframes

Emission scopes included in the target, i.e., Scope 1, 2 and/or 3

Interim targets

Whether the goal is aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative

Whether the company intends to use offsets to meet its target

CBSR and Delphi experts will regularly update Canada's Net-zero Leaderboard so that it is as comprehensive as possible. As scrutiny around what constitutes a robust net-zero target continues to increase, CBSR will also look to expand the scope of information that is being tracked.

Canada's Net-zero Leaderboard is part of Destination Net Zero, a suite of tools, events and services that CBSR and its sister organizations are providing to increase ambition on the road to net zero by 2050. These include GLOBE's Destination Net Zero-themed event series, culminating in GLOBE Forum in Vancouver in February 2022; two CBSR working groups, one focused on developing targets and the other on achieving them; Delphi's advisory services on developing, executing and communicating rigorous net-zero strategies; and Leading Change Canada's curated conversations between young sustainability leaders and executives.

QUOTES

" Canadian business leadership on reducing emissions will help us transform our economy and ensure Canada remains competitive on the global stage. Setting a target is a critical step on the road to net zero, and setting up a one-stop-shop for information will showcase and accelerate Canadian leadership. We're looking forward to working with companies from across Canada to close the gap between ambition and action."

Ted Ferguson, Managing Director, CBSR, and Chief Sustainability Officer for the group of organizations that includes CBSR, The Delphi Group, GLOBE Series, and Leading Change Canada

" As the world's first major carbon-neutral food company, we believe we can go further, faster together. Maple Leaf Foods is delighted to support Canada's Net-zero Leaderboard as it is a central platform for advancing important conversations about Canadian corporate climate ambition and action."

Tim Faveri, Vice President, Sustainability & Shared Value, Maple Leaf Foods

"As a leading Canadian business in responding to climate change, Bell welcomes the launch of Canada's Net-zero Leaderboard and the opportunity to engage other Canadian companies on the road to net zero. We are proud to be the first communications company in North America to have its energy management system certified to the ISO 50001 standard. Building on that foundation, we are now committed to set a SBTi approved absolute greenhouse gas reduction goal in line with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C aim by 2030, with an interim target to be carbon neutral for our operations starting in 2025. As we work toward achieving our targets, Canada's Net-zero Leaderboard will be an essential engagement tool for collective progress."

Marc Duchesne, Vice President, Corporate Security & Responsibility, Bell

"At Enbridge, we're committed to delivering the energy mix of today and tomorrow, building a bridge to our energy future as we focus on achieving company-wide net-zero emissions by 2050. Setting GHG emissions targets and investing in innovation across the entire energy system will help us contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future. We believe the Net-zero Leaderboard is a critical platform for sharing key information on these targets across sectors."

Pete Sheffield, Enbridge's Chief Sustainability Officer

About our group of organizations

CBSR is an independent not-for-profit professional association that connects and empowers Canadian companies to advance social and environmental leadership. CBSR is part of a group of organizations that includes GLOBE Series, The Delphi Group, and Leading Change Canada. Together, we work towards a common purpose: to achieve a sustainable, prosperous and socially just future in a generation. We provide services and platforms that empower business, government and youth to improve performance while accelerating the clean economy.

cbsr.ca

globeseries.com

delphi.ca

leadingchangecanada.com

destinationnetzero.com

