Leading nutrition tracking app to donate half of Valentine's Day proceeds to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada

REVELSTOKE, BC, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - On Valentine's Day this year, leading nutrition tracking app, Cronometer, will once again support a cause close to their hearts. For the second consecutive year, the company plans to donate half of the proceeds made from Canadian users upgrading to a Gold subscription on February 14th to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally and almost 80% of premature heart disease and stroke can be prevented through healthy behaviors, such as eating healthy, being active, and living smoke-free. Cronometer believes that raising awareness and funding research in this area is a small but mighty step towards creating healthier communities, a mission which the company stands by each and every day.

By logging meals into the app, Cronometer users will receive a myriad of nutritional insights, enlightening them on the many facets of their diet, allowing them to ensure that they're getting all of the nutrients that their body requires. The app also helps users to track exercise, either manually or via a connected device, and is a good way to track healthy (or not so healthy) habits such as sleep or smoking.

"We're so proud to support the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada again this Valentine's Day." says the CEO of Cronometer, Aaron Davidson, "The goals of the organization are harmonious with those of our company and we encourage their fight for prevention by empowering Canadians to reduce their risk of heart disease by living healthier lives."

Last year, Cronometer ran this campaign and deemed it a great success, which made the decision to deploy again in 2024 an easy one. The company rounded up their donation in 2023, giving a total of $1,000 to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Those residing in Canada who want to support this initiative can sign up for or sign into a Cronometer account and upgrade to their Gold subscription between the hours of 00:00-23:59 PST on February 14, 2024. Upgrades can be performed on the desktop app at www.cronometer.com/#plans or in-app with the Google Play or Apple App Store. For more information on the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, visit https://www.heartandstroke.ca/.

About Cronometer Software Inc.: Cronometer is a leading health and nutrition tracker with a comprehensive nutrition database. Unlike other tracking apps, the nutritional data is curated from verified, lab-analyzed sources. Cronometer is aimed at helping anyone looking to develop healthy habits and gain a better insight into their health and nutrition. Cronometer was originally developed by CEO Aaron Davidson in 2005 and started as a personal side project. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a thriving business with over 8 million users worldwide. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Visit cronometer.com for more information and connect with Cronometer on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

