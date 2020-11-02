Leading KSA Real Estate Developer Dar Al Arkan launches its first project in Europe

Announcing the launch, Mr. Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Shalash, Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development, said: "Today, Dar Al Arkan has placed a golden opportunity into the hands of investors. Bosnia and Herzegovina is a cultural destination with an authentic history, traditions and a wonderful natural environment. The country is growing in popularity, so this is a perfect investment for those wishing to be part of the country's developing luxury tourism and hospitality sector."

He also added: "This will be a wonderful haven for those wishing to relax within a private, second-home gated community surrounded by luxury facilities and services. We believe the development will attract both Bosnian and international investors."

The project will incorporate contemporary villas inspired by local architecture and feature stylish interiors that harmoniously blend with the spectacular views. Facilities will include a clubhouse, a hotel and spa, a gym, food and beverage outlets and a children's playground.

About Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company

Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company is a Saudi joint stock company, active in real estate development and headquartered in Riyadh, KSA. The company was founded in 1994 by six prominent business families who have, between them all, vast experience in real estate development. Its activity is to purchase and own real estate and land, general contracting, construction of commercial and residential complexes. Throughout its long history, the company has executed a number of successful real estate projects and contributed to the development of efficient real estate solutions for the regional market, through more than 30 commercial, residential, and real estate projects.

Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company is a major contributor playing an important role to help achieve the goals of Vision 2030 in regard to real estate development.

https://www.daralarkan.com/en/who-we-are/about-dar-al-arkan

