Leading Independent Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend that GMP Shareholders Vote "FOR" the RGMP Transaction Resolution and "FOR" All Other Matters to be Voted on at the Company's October 6, 2020 Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - GMP Capital Inc. ("GMP" or the "Company") (TSX: GMP) today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis"), have each recommended that GMP shareholders vote FOR for all proposed resolutions at the Company's October 6, 2020 annual and special meeting of common shareholders (the "Meeting"), including the amended transaction (the "RGMP Transaction") to consolidate 100% ownership of Richardson GMP Limited under GMP.

In reaching its independent recommendation that shareholders vote FOR the RGMP Transaction Resolution, ISS noted, among other things, that:

"The rationale behind the RGMP Transaction appears sound as it will allow the restructured company to focus on the opportunities in the wealth management industry, which may offer the greatest potential for long-term value creation for shareholders."

As part of its analysis, Glass Lewis stated the following:

"The transaction agreement is also subject to approval by a majority of votes cast by GMP shareholders excluding RFGL and certain other related parties required to be excluded pursuant to applicable securities regulations. We believe this majority of the minority voting provisions serves an important role in protecting the interests of minority shareholders in related-party transactions. Overall, we find that the board appears to have taken appropriate steps to address potential conflicts and to represent the interests of independent GMP Shareholders."

Furthermore, Glass Lewis' analysis stated that:

"Overall, we find that the proposed transaction appears strategically and financially reasonable to GMP and its shareholders. Based on these factors and the support of the board, we believe the proposed transaction is in the best interests of shareholders."

Your vote is very important.

As previously confirmed, the Meeting will be in a virtual only format. If GMP shareholders have any questions or require assistance with voting your proxy, please contact the Company's strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors, at 1-866-879-7644 toll free in North America, or call collect outside North America at 1-416-867-2272 or by email at [email protected].

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. This information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning our objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements made with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release, including statements regarding the RGMP Transaction, the nature of GMP's growth strategy going forward and execution of any of its potential plans, are not guarantees of future results and involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the potential results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In respect of the forward-looking statements and information concerning the consolidation of 100% of ownership in Richardson GMP, and the Company's strategy going forward, management has provided same based on reliance on certain assumptions it considers reasonable at this time including the timing of the completion of any transaction involving Richardson GMP and that any conditions precedent can be satisfied. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

Risks and uncertainties related to the RGMP Transaction include, but are not limited to: failure of GMP and RFGL to obtain the required shareholders and regulatory approvals for, or satisfy other conditions to effect, the RGMP Transaction; the risk that the RGMP Transaction may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; the risk that, prior to or as a result of the completion of the RGMP Transaction, the business of GMP and/or Richardson GMP may experience significant disruptions, including loss of clients or employees due to transaction related uncertainty, industry conditions or other factors; risks relating to employee retention; the risk that legal proceedings may be instituted against GMP or Richardson GMP; risks related to the diversion of management's attention from GMP's ongoing business operations; and risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic. For a description of additional risks that could cause our actual results to materially differ from our current expectations, see the "Risk Management" and "Risk Factors" sections of GMP's most recent Annual and Interim MD&A and the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's AIF. For additional information on the risk factors related to the RGMP Transaction, see "The RGMP Transaction – Reasons for the RGMP Transaction" and "Risk Factors" in the Management Information Circular. Material assumptions and factors underlying the forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to, those set out in "Business Environment – Outlook" in GMP's most recent Annual and Interim MD&A. GMP's most recent Annual and Interim MD&A and the Management Information Circular are filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided based on management's reliance on certain assumptions it considers reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Certain statements included in this press release may be considered a "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable Canadian securities laws, and as such, the financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than this press release. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors, the list of which is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and should not be relied upon as representing GMP's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Management and the Board undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT GMP CAPITAL INC.

GMP currently operates through two business segments: Operations Clearing and Wealth Management; and a corporate segment. Operations Clearing provides carrying broker services to Richardson GMP and other third parties, including trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and certain other middle- and back-office services, and other expenses associated with providing such services. Wealth Management consists of GMP's non-controlling ownership interest in Richardson GMP. Richardson GMP, one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms, is focused on providing exclusive and comprehensive wealth management and investment services delivered by an experienced team of investment professionals. GMP is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GMP". For further information, please visit our corporate website at gmpcapital.com.

Shareholders with questions may contact the Company's strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors, at 1-866-879-7644 toll free in North America, or call collect outside North America at 1-416-867-2272 or by email at [email protected].

For further information: GMP Capital Inc., Rocco Colella, Managing Director, Investor Relations, 145 King Street West, Suite 200, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1J8, Tel: (416) 941-0894; [email protected] or [email protected]; Media contact: Longview Communications and Public Affairs, Boyd Erman (416) 523-5885; [email protected]; Alan Bayless (604) 694-6035; [email protected]

