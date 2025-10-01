LEADING IN TIMES OF TRANSFORMATION: INTERNATIONAL THOUGHT LEADERS GATHER AT TORONTO GLOBAL FORUM 2025

Global leaders, decision makers and experts will convene over three days at the prestigious annual economic conference to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the world today.

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Toronto Global Forum is uniting world leaders and decision makers for an impactful and timely discussion on 'Leading in Times of Transformation" as they navigate an increasingly challenging economic and geopolitical climate.

Now in its 19th year, the 2025 edition of the Toronto Global Forum is presented by Cogeco and will take place from October 15-17 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto.

This year's program will feature in-depth discussions on vital topics including finance, energy security, the future of trade, critical minerals, infrastructure, defense and geopolitics, technology and artificial intelligence. Sessions will also be livestreamed and available to a global audience via www.IEFA.tv.

A preliminary list of speakers is available online and includes:

Boitumelo Mosako, CEO, Development Bank of South Africa

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson

Bowei Lee, Group Chairman, LCY Chemical

Christine Healy, President and CEO, Northland Power Inc.

Darryl White, CEO, BMO Financial Group

Jean-Jacques Barbéris, Deputy CEO and Head of the Institutional and Corporate Clients division & ESG, Amundi

Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis

Jon McKenzie, President and CEO, Cenovus Energy

Linda Hasenfratz, Executive Chair, Linamar

Malin Norberg, Chief Investment Officer, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM)

Mauricio Kuri González, Governor of Querétaro

Nicholas Goodman, President and Chief Financial Officer, Brookfield Corporation

Scott Thomson, President and CEO, Scotiabank

Shannin Metatawabin, Chief Executive Officer, National Aboriginal Council Corporation Association (NACCA)

Sharbini Suhaili, Group Chief Executive Officer, Sarawak Energy

The Toronto Global Forum is organized by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA), an organization created to encourage connection, collaboration and innovation to address the world's challenges.

"It is a privilege to welcome this delegation of thought leaders and industry experts to this year's Toronto Global Forum," said Nicholas Rémillard, CEO of the IEFA. "This year's theme reflects the increasingly challenging landscape our global leaders find themselves navigating and the opportunities to foster a future where our economies can thrive."

Date: October 15-17, 2024

Place: Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto

Themes: Leading in Times of Transformation

Wednesday, October 15 – Finance, Trade, Supply Chain, Food Security

Thursday, October 16 – Energy, Infrastructure & Critical Resources

Friday, October 17 – Geopolitics, Innovation, Technology

About the Toronto Global Forum

The Toronto Global Forum (TGF) was founded in 2006 and is hosted annually by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA). The TGF gathers international thought leaders across business, government and civil society to discuss the major challenges, and subsequent opportunities, the world economy is facing today. As countries and industries seek ways to enhance economic and environmental resilience and foster societal development, the conference explores and debates these topics through an international lens, spanning topics including finance, energy, natural resources, infrastructure and healthcare. The event acts as a platform where organizations and institutions can connect with a focus on potential partnerships, investment opportunities and future collaboration.

