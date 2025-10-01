LEADING IN TIMES OF TRANSFORMATION: INTERNATIONAL THOUGHT LEADERS GATHER AT TORONTO GLOBAL FORUM 2025

News provided byToronto Global Forum
Global leaders, decision makers and experts will convene over three days at the prestigious annual economic conference to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the world today.
TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Toronto Global Forum is uniting world leaders and decision makers for an impactful and timely discussion on 'Leading in Times of Transformation" as they navigate an increasingly challenging economic and geopolitical climate.
Now in its 19th year, the 2025 edition of the Toronto Global Forum is presented by Cogeco and will take place from October 15-17 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto.
This year's program will feature in-depth discussions on vital topics including finance, energy security, the future of trade, critical minerals, infrastructure, defense and geopolitics, technology and artificial intelligence. Sessions will also be livestreamed and available to a global audience via www.IEFA.tv.
A preliminary list of speakers is available online and includes:
- Boitumelo Mosako, CEO, Development Bank of South Africa
- Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson
- Bowei Lee, Group Chairman, LCY Chemical
- Christine Healy, President and CEO, Northland Power Inc.
- Darryl White, CEO, BMO Financial Group
- Jean-Jacques Barbéris, Deputy CEO and Head of the Institutional and Corporate Clients division & ESG, Amundi
- Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis
- Jon McKenzie, President and CEO, Cenovus Energy
- Linda Hasenfratz, Executive Chair, Linamar
- Malin Norberg, Chief Investment Officer, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM)
- Mauricio Kuri González, Governor of Querétaro
- Nicholas Goodman, President and Chief Financial Officer, Brookfield Corporation
- Scott Thomson, President and CEO, Scotiabank
- Shannin Metatawabin, Chief Executive Officer, National Aboriginal Council Corporation Association (NACCA)
- Sharbini Suhaili, Group Chief Executive Officer, Sarawak Energy
The Toronto Global Forum is organized by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA), an organization created to encourage connection, collaboration and innovation to address the world's challenges.
"It is a privilege to welcome this delegation of thought leaders and industry experts to this year's Toronto Global Forum," said Nicholas Rémillard, CEO of the IEFA. "This year's theme reflects the increasingly challenging landscape our global leaders find themselves navigating and the opportunities to foster a future where our economies can thrive."
Date: October 15-17, 2024
Place: Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto
Themes: Leading in Times of Transformation
Wednesday, October 15 – Finance, Trade, Supply Chain, Food Security
Thursday, October 16 – Energy, Infrastructure & Critical Resources
Friday, October 17 – Geopolitics, Innovation, Technology
Media Accreditation
To apply for media accreditation, please fill out the form here:
https://forms.zoho.com/iefa/form/MediaaccreditationTGF2025
For the program and list of confirmed speakers, please visit www.torontoglobalforum.com.
About the Toronto Global Forum
The Toronto Global Forum (TGF) was founded in 2006 and is hosted annually by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA). The TGF gathers international thought leaders across business, government and civil society to discuss the major challenges, and subsequent opportunities, the world economy is facing today. As countries and industries seek ways to enhance economic and environmental resilience and foster societal development, the conference explores and debates these topics through an international lens, spanning topics including finance, energy, natural resources, infrastructure and healthcare. The event acts as a platform where organizations and institutions can connect with a focus on potential partnerships, investment opportunities and future collaboration.
For more information about the Toronto Global Forum or to arrange an interview with a conference speaker, please contact Taylor Jantzi ([email protected] or 416-575-5366).
