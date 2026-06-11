Leading Global Commerce Provider Shopware Unveils Four Connected Commerce Infrastructure Products at Annual Community Day 2026

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Shopware, a global ecommerce platform for complex B2C and B2B commerce, today announced four connected product launches at its annual Shopware Community Day in Cologne, Germany, each designed to help online retailers not just survive, but thrive, in the agentic era. The move comes amidst a reality in which AI agents increasingly enter purchasing workflows, meaning that merchants must now compete on the strength of their own data and business logic. Shopware Nexus, Shopware Copilot, Shopware Payments, and Experience Studio, a research preview, are designed to ensure these merchants are prepared for both the now and the future.

"Shopware's role is to help merchants act early in this critical transition--stay in control, and turn uncertainty into opportunity, with the same community that has long shaped our platform," said Sebastian Hamann, co-CEO of Shopware.

The four products address distinct parts of a commerce environment where both AI-driven purchasing and human buying behavior are growing in importance. "Merchants need infrastructure built to serve both needs, while keeping their data and business logic under their own control," Hamann shared on stage to more than 1,500 attendees.

The products include:

Shopware Nexus --A native, event-driven orchestration layer that replaces fragmented middleware and custom integrations with a central data synchronization hub, reducing integration costs by 40%.

--A native, event-driven orchestration layer that replaces fragmented middleware and custom integrations with a central data synchronization hub, reducing integration costs by 40%. Shopware Copilot --Moves beyond analysis to execution, working across merchant workflows in a single task by drawing on a merchant's real business context, while keeping the merchant in control of data, rights, and access.

--Moves beyond analysis to execution, working across merchant workflows in a single task by drawing on a merchant's real business context, while keeping the merchant in control of data, rights, and access. Shopware Payments --A native payment layer built directly into the platform and powered by PayPal's global infrastructure. It is available today in Germany and Austria, with the EU and United States to follow. Merchants can add other payment providers at any time.

--A native payment layer built directly into the platform and powered by PayPal's global infrastructure. It is available today in Germany and Austria, with the EU and United States to follow. Merchants can add other payment providers at any time. Experience Studio--Introduced as a research preview developed with the Shopware community, will allow merchants to generate functional commerce frontends and story-led shopping experiences from a description, helping brands build differentiated storefronts that connect content, context, and commerce.

To learn more about each product or to view a recording of the keynote, head to shopware.com/en/products/updates/

About Shopware

Shopware provides high-performance B2C and B2B ecommerce solutions designed to address complex business requirements and workflows. The platform enables global organizations to scale efficiently while maintaining flexibility across diverse commerce models. By combining the security of open-source technology with a modular, adaptable architecture, Shopware delivers reliability, extensibility, and long-term operational stability.

SOURCE Shopware U.S.

Justin Cortes, [email protected]