Leading environmental consultancy Ecometrix joins forces with Egis

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Leading environmental consultancy Ecometrix Incorporated has joined forces with Egis, a global leader in architecture, consulting, construction engineering, operations, and mobility services.

Since its founding in 2004, Ecometrix has built a strong reputation for delivering high end environmental services that support permitting and regulatory compliance in the mining, nuclear, government, and private sector.

Being part of the Egis Group will provide Ecometrix with the financial, operational, and management resources to grow and pursue new opportunities around the globe.

Its team of 60 Ontario-based staff will bring its specialized expertise to support Egis' nuclear practice in Canada, to which Egis brings 50 years of global expertise, the mining sector, and water resource services, expanding its capabilities to include more diverse applications.

Bruce Rodgers, CEO of Ecometrix, said, "Joining forces with Egis is an exciting opportunity for Ecometrix. "The move fuels our collective growth and considerably enhances the services that we can provide to our clients."

Greg Northcott, CEO of Egis in Canada, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Ecometrix to Egis. This new acquisition continues the firm's growth in Canada, strengthening our ability to support our clients' needs. The addition supports our strategic objective of growing our nuclear practice and environmental services, enabling us to provide a full spectrum of environmental services."

About Ecometrix

Ecometrix is a team of environmental professionals helping nuclear, mining, and other resource sector and public sector clients address complex challenges. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, their four business units include Mining, Monitoring, Risk Assessment, and Water Resources.

About Egis

Egis is a leading global architectural, consulting, construction engineering, operations and mobility services firm. It creates and operates intelligent infrastructure and buildings that both respond to climate emergencies and contribute to balanced, sustainable, and resilient development.

Its 22,000 employees operate across over 100 countries, deploying expertise to develop and deliver cutting-edge innovations and solutions for clients. Through the wide range of our activities, it is central to the collective organization of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

SOURCE Ecometrix Incorporated

Press Contact: Kendra Mulhern, 647-206-3228, [email protected]; Elizabeth Haack, 416-700-2003, [email protected]