Leading Edge Materials Advances Expandable Graphite Research Using Graphite from Woxna Mine, Sweden

VANCOUVER, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials" or the "Company") (TSXV: LEM) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) is pleased to announce the commencement of research with a leading European consultant, ProGraphite GmbH ("ProGraphite"), to produce expandable graphite using materials from the Woxna graphite mine in Sweden.

Leading Edge Materials has previously produced expandable and expanded graphite products using Woxna graphite as a feed stock. Expandable graphite is a potential value-add product for larger flake natural graphite from Woxna that will not go to the lithium ion battery anode markets. Demand for expandable graphite for fire resistant building products and textiles are both substantial and fast growing, while emerging markets exist as a precursor for graphene manufacturing.

Expandable graphite exploits some of the remarkable anisotropic properties of natural flake graphite. Expandable graphite is manufactured by treating crystalline graphite with mild non-toxic chemicals that position between individual graphite flakes. When exposed to heat, the chemical converts from a solid or liquid to a gas phase causing a dramatic accordion-like expansion of the graphite which becomes 200 to 400 times its previous volume.

When used as a fire retardant in building materials, the expandable graphite is incorporated to form a surface barrier layer in the event of a fire. Globally, governments are moving to limit the use of flammable building materials. Flame retardant building materials, incorporating expandable graphite, is a large volume and high growth market, with the China Building Materials Application Technology Research Institute stating in 2018 "China needs 40 million tonnes of fire-retardant building materials per annum, which will contain 5% expandable graphite."

Samples of graphite from the Woxna mine have been delivered to ProGraphite laboratory for characterization and testing. Graphite for graphene and expandable graphite is typically of a coarser flake size (greater than approximately 100 micron) than that required for lithium ion battery anode manufacture (typically 30 to 100 micron). A range of test conditions and intercalation chemicals are being applied to develop products suitable for various end markets.

Mr. Mark Saxon, Interim CEO stated, "Expandable graphite provides potential high value applications for graphite with larger flakes and at a lower purity than that required for battery anode materials. We are now working with a highly experienced European research group to ensure optimal materials can be produced for building product and graphene supply chains. This work runs in parallel with our ongoing work for battery anode materials and provides potential for a deeper product network."

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on production of high value critical raw materials for the European market, with an operating base in the Nordic region, a region well recognized for its promotion and investment in innovation. LEM's flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility located in central Sweden targeting the supply of specialty materials for lithium ion battery production. LEM's assets and research focus are towards the raw materials for Li-ion batteries (graphite, lithium, cobalt); materials for high thermal efficiency building products (graphite, silica, nepheline); and materials that improve the efficiency of energy generation (dysprosium, neodymium, hafnium). Investments are linked to the global shift to low-carbon energy generation and energy storage.

