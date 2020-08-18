Leading Canadian Submersible Robotics Company Launching New Semi-Autonomous ROV System, REVOLUTION NAV

Solving harsh environmental situations with fully assembled, tested and ready to use remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), Deep Trekker gets eyes underwater in minutes. With applications in aquaculture, energy, shipping, defense, infrastructure and search and rescue among others, Deep Trekker's underwater drones are on the leading edge of submersible technology.

"We are thrilled to be launching the REVOLUTION NAV," shared Deep Trekker President Sam Macdonald. "With this new package, users will be able to know where they are in real time. This advanced navigational tool allows for more complex missions to be successfully carried out by ROV pilots."

The REVOLUTION NAV's capabilities are especially useful for applications in open, murky water or when there is significant current. The state-of-the-art features provide benefits across numerous applications for missions requiring precise navigation, location tracking and reporting. Search and recovery teams, for example, will be able to easily see and track what areas have been covered as part of the search.

"The REVOLUTION NAV uses our BRIDGE technology and sensor fusion to provide station keeping, location tracking and intelligent navigation in addition to real time location data," explained Macdonald. "We aim for constant innovation and the REVOLUTION NAV allows us to continue to provide advancements to our customers and pave the way towards autonomy."

The pairing of USBL and DVL with Deep Trekker's BRIDGE technology and sensor fusion bring this intelligent navigation system to life. USBL systems utilize sonar beacons to triangulate the position of the ROV. A GPS chip inside the Deep Trekker BRIDGE Controller allows the system to correlate the data and provide real time latitude and longitude. DVL offers users an enhanced navigational system by providing pilots with the ability to accurately and conveniently determine velocity relative to the seafloor, allowing for easy navigation through the most complex of operations.

Deep Trekker Inc. was founded in 2010 with a mission to create portable, affordable, and easy to use harsh environment robotic inspection tools. The company is headquartered in Ontario, Canada, with engineering and manufacturing all completed in house. Based on a clean sheet design, the premiere product, the DTG2 ROV was introduced in August 2011. Since that time, Deep Trekker Inc has developed the DTG3 ROV, Revolution ROV, DT340 Pipe Crawler, DT320 Mini Pipe Crawler, DT640 Utility Crawler and DTPod. With sales in over 80 countries, Deep Trekker robots can be found in industries ranging from aquaculture to municipal contracting, military and defense, search and rescue, shipping, infrastructure and more.

