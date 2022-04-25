Leader in Employee Recognition, Kudos® Announces Mary Moran as Board Chair and Beth Thornton as Key Advisor as it Continues to Expand

Following the announcement of expansion plans for 2022, Kudos secures strategic talent to lead the way.

CALGARY, AB, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Kudos, the company that unlocks potential through employee recognition, announced today that former President & CEO of Calgary Economic Development (CED) Mary Moran will be their new Board Chair effective immediately. Moran's collaborative and inclusive approach to leadership and governance will support Kudos' mission of empowering organizations to use recognition to drive lasting organizational performance and culture changes.

In her six years at the helm of CED, Moran was a major proponent of Calgary's local tech sector. She helped launch the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, a $100-million fund created by Calgary's city council to attract Calgary-based projects. Prior to Moran's 11-year tenure in economic development, she had a 30-year career focusing on branding and marketing, sales, strategy and client loyalty with some of Canada's strongest brands, including Wardair, Canadian Airlines, Delta Hotels and TELUS.

"I am honoured to be joining Kudos at such an exciting time," said Moran. "Kudos is a great Canadian tech company with tremendous growth in front of it. As a champion for tech in Calgary, I know firsthand that Kudos has the talent to support its unique platform and dedicated clients. Kudos is helping the world's best organizations empower their employees through recognition — it's a privilege to now be a part of that movement."

Joining Moran on the board is a new key advisor, Beth Thornton. Thornton has extensive experience optimizing sales force effectiveness and transforming national and international organizations in the HR technology space and beyond. Thornton was the EVP of Sales at O.C. Tanner for over 13 years, the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Inspire Software and is currently in the same role at Experlogix, Inc.

"Kudos is well on its way to changing the world of work through its unique recognition-first approach," said Thornton. "Fully remote and hybrid workplaces are our new reality. This has led to a boom in the HR technology space as leaders seek to keep their teams connected and engaged. I look forward to guiding Kudos amidst their growth by focusing on innovation, creativity, and performance."

"We are thrilled to welcome Mary and Beth to our board," said Muni Boga, founder and CEO of Kudos. "We look forward to their leadership and guidance as we advance into the next phase of Kudos' growth. We have worked diligently to ensure Kudos' board and leadership team represents a diverse cross-section of talent, knowledge and expertise to further strengthen our presence in the HR technology space in North America and worldwide."

Together with the Kudos team, these new additions are working to answer the unprecedented demand for the Kudos platform as employers double down on employee engagement to improve recent challenges with employee retention and boost organizational performance. In December 2021, Kudos announced Canadian Business Growth Fund's (CBGF) $10 million minority equity investment to support their global expansion.

About Kudos: Kudos is an employee engagement, culture, and analytics platform that harnesses the power of peer-to-peer recognition, values reinforcement, and open communication to help organizations boost employee engagement, reduce turnover, improve culture, and drive productivity and performance. Kudos® uses unique proprietary methodologies to deliver essential people analytics on culture, performance, equity and inclusion, providing organizations with deep insights and a clear understanding of their workforce. Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the Kudos platform is used in over 80 countries on six continents in a wide variety of industries and languages.

