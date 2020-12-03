Le Petit Prince (The Little Prince) is turning 75 years old, "a nice birthday to launch a collection of children's eyeglass frames"

PARIS, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- The news has spread like a nice fairy tale for Leyesens, a French company specialized in eyewear licensing. Born from the imagination of Antoine de Saint Exupéry in New York in 1943, Le Petit Prince is a philosophical tale with 200 million copies sold and 400 official translations, which makes it the most translated book after the bible and a true global commercial phenomenon.

Frames specially designed for children

Leyesens has used its skills to create a range of frames that are both technical and morphological, offering a perfect balance for children's eye comfort. With 19 models in 4 to 6 colors, combining acetate (12 models), metal (3 models) and the 2 materials (4 models), the collection offers a choice of 70 skus for all children to find their model. Soft and timeless, the colors were chosen according to the poetic visual identity of Le Petit Prince, with subtle references to Saint Exupéry's masterpiece

Sustainable respectful of the environment frames

Concerned about the environment, Leyesens uses a ISO 14855 certified biodegradable acetate. Le Petit Prince collection carries the human and universal values of Antoine de Saint Exupéry and helps children to better understand the future world. It is in this spirit that Leyesens decided to donate 1 Euro per eyeglass frame to an association chosen by the child (education, environmental protection, social inclusion, health). Le Petit Prince is a solidarity collection that children will love and be proud to wear every day.

Le Petit Prince is a transgenerational work whose originality lies in the different reading angle depending on the age of the reader. The brand is now available in an amusement park in France, a theme park in South Korea, a museum in Japan, and more than 10,000 derivative products (with partners as prestigious as IWC, Montblanc or Moleskine. Le Petit Prince will therefore now be available through a collection of children's optical frames and sunglasses developed by Leyesens, which is now one of the 200 licensees of the famous blond-haired character.

Leyesens is a subsidiary of 15-1 Diffusion which owns Mauboussin, Festina, Armor Lux and Alpine licenses worldwide for optical frames and sunglasses.

