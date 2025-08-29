LDS - Learn. Develop. Succeed. Unveils New Mural, Shining Light on Province's Neurodivergent Students

This Back-to-School Season, LDS – Learn. Develop. Succeed. launches the #ProudMinds movement to reduce stigma and celebrate the unique strengths of every learner.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Back-to-school should be a season of excitement, but for many families, it brings stress and worry, especially for neurodivergent students. Research shows that 40% of children with ADHD or autism also experience anxiety disorders, leaving many feeling isolated and unable to "measure up."

This fall, LDS – Learn. Develop. Succeed. is determined to flip that narrative. Through its #ProudMinds movement, the nonprofit is tackling stigma head-on and celebrating the brilliance, resilience, and strengths of neurodivergent youth.

With support from a donor family, the organization is unveiling Ascend, a bold new mural by internationally renowned artist Carson Ting. Located at Rupert and Broadway, the mural is a vibrant symbol of growth, learning, and the power of encouragement.

The public is invited to celebrate #ProudMinds and spotlight the contributions of neurodivergent students. Families can visit ldsociety.ca/proudminds to share one thing they love about how their child's brain works and enter to win prizes.

Rachel S. Forbes, Executive Director, LDS – Learn. Develop. Succeed.

"We believe every neurodivergent child, youth, and adult has unique strengths to celebrate. Ascend is a vibrant expression of that vision—symbolizing growth, confidence, and empowerment. Thanks to our community and a generous donor family, we invite everyone to help us build #ProudMinds, together."

Carson Ting, Artist, Chairman Ting

"Ascend is a celebration of growth, learning, and the quiet power of support. I'm proud to partner with LDS – Learn. Develop. Succeed. to create this metaphor for resilience and potential. Just as their instructors encourage students to flourish, this mural reflects how patience and belief in one another can lead to collective flourishing."

About LDS – Learn. Develop. Succeed.

LDS – Learn. Develop. Succeed. is a nonprofit charity that empowers children, youth, and adults with learning differences. Through research-based, individualized support, it helps learners build the tools and confidence to succeed. Serving families across Canada, it champions neurodiversity and advocates for inclusive, equitable education. ldsociety.ca.

About Carson Ting

Carson Ting is an award-winning Vancouver-based artist, illustrator, and creative director. Known for bold, imaginative storytelling, his work spans public art, advertising, and fine art. carsonting.com.

