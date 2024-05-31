LAZ Enters Canadian Market With Contract to Manage Parking Services at Edmonton International Airport

The agreement marks an exciting first foray into the Canadian market for LAZ and will bring LAZ's best-in-class services to Canadian customers and clients; people-first focus to new team members.

HARTFORD, Conn., May 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- LAZ Parking, the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract to manage parking services at Edmonton International Airport (YEG), the major air passenger and cargo facility serving the Edmonton Metropolitan Region of Alberta, Canada. The contract marks an exciting first foray into the Canadian market for LAZ and will bring LAZ's best-in-class services to Canadian clients as well as the company's people-first focus to new team members.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by Edmonton International Airport to oversee parking services at this busy international hub of passenger and cargo air traffic," said Alan Lazowski, Chairman and CEO of LAZ Parking. "Breaking into the Canadian market is both an acknowledgment of our reputation for providing superior, best-in-class services to customers and clients and an opportunity to bring that same high level of service to the first of what we hope will be many new customers and clients in Canada."

Under the agreement, LAZ will take over self-parking and valet parking services at the airport as well as ground transportation and shuttle services. With more than 10,000 parking spaces, Edmonton International Airport is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area. The airport is located 8 miles south of Edmonton, the provincial capital of Alberta. It offers non-stop service to more than 50 destinations that include major cities in Canada, the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and Europe. In 2023, YEG welcomed 7.5 million passengers and continues to be a hub facility for Western Canada and Northern Canada.

"We are thrilled to welcome LAZ Parking to our airport ecosystem. Their innovative solutions and proven customer service align with our commitment to providing the best possible passenger experience," said Carmen Donnelly, Vice President of Passenger Experience and Terminal Operations at Edmonton International Airport (YEG). "Parking is an important part of the travel journey at YEG, and it's our goal to make this process as convenient and seamless as possible."

LAZ founding partner Jeff Karp expressed excitement about the new partnership and the opportunity to enhance service delivery and technology solutions at the Edmonton Airport. "The YEG team has developed an impressive parking and transportation operation with a variety of products and services available for travelers in the Edmonton region," he said. "By selecting LAZ as the new service provider, the airport is well positioned for future growth as our two organizations collaborate to introduce new technological innovations that further enhance the traveling experience."

YEG joins a growing number of airport clients in the United States for which LAZ Parking provides full-service solutions inside and outside the terminal. LAZ Airport Services focuses on maximizing annual operating revenues and minimizing costs while providing premium customer service to airport visitors and passengers. The full scope of services includes parking management, shuttle bus transportation, valet parking services, 24/7 customer care call center, ground transportation & curbside management, business intelligence, data analytics, and more.

"At LAZ, we take pride in providing airport customers and clients with the most convenient, seamless parking and ground transportation experience by offering cutting-edge technology and parking solutions second to none in the business," said Rick Ingram, Vice President of Airport Services for LAZ. "This contract is a validation of our many years of hard work and the trust that Edmonton International Airport has placed in LAZ to serve its customers. We are honored by this new partnership and excited to now be able to offer superior parking services to clients and customers in Canada."

About LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking is the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT, LAZ has been providing best-in-class parking management and transportation services since 1981 and operates over 1.6 million parking spaces in over 3,800 locations in 42 states and 477 cities in the U.S. and Canada. LAZ is an industry leader in business intelligence, remote monitoring, eCommerce solutions, and Proximity On-Demand Services or "LAZ PODS". We leverage our international network of parking facilities to offer cutting-edge, tech-enabled solutions, that include EV charging, micro warehousing, last-mile logistics, working across the hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airports, transportation, universities, government, retail, events, residential, and shuttle service industries. LAZ is a people-first, conscious capitalist company, committed to elevating humanity through business. Additional information can be found at www.lazparking.com.

About Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is a self-funded, not-for-profit corporation driving economic prosperity for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region and beyond. YEG is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area, generating an economic output of over $4.9 billion and supporting over 21,000 jobs. A global leader in supporting innovation in the aviation industry, YEG's Airport City Sustainability Campus is fostering advancements in areas such as hydrogen and drone delivery. YEG approaches equity, diversity and inclusion by creating an Airport for Everyone.

For more information, please visit: flyeia.com, follow @flyyeg on X, Instagram, LinkedIn or Facebook.

