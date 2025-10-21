LawyerDoneDeal announces key sponsorships in support of Ontario's legal community

'Changes are reshaping the legal sector'



TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - LawyerDoneDeal Corp. (LDD), a leading North American provider of revolutionary technology solutions for the legal profession, is proud to announce two new investment initiatives targeting the development and future success of Ontario's legal community.

LDD is partnering with the Federation of Ontario Law Associations (FOLA) as an organization sponsor –underscoring LDD's commitment to supporting the legal profession beyond technology through enhanced advocacy, education and community engagement.

"We're proud to stand behind Ontario's legal professionals in today's era of change – not just with modern tools and technologies that simplify their work and drive efficiency, but by also supporting the organizations that advocate for and educate them," said Maurizio Romanin, LDD President and CEO. "As a FOLA organization sponsor, LDD is investing in the future of Ontario's legal community. By expanding access to accredited CLE programs, we're helping lawyers stay ahead of evolving client expectations and regulatory demands."

FOLA represents more than 12,000 lawyers across 46 local law associations and plays a vital role in advocating, on behalf of lawyers and the public, for access to justice, legal reform and the interests of practicing Ontario lawyers.

"This is one of the largest sponsorships FOLA has ever had. This will strengthen the foundation of Ontario's legal community," said Allen Wynperle, Chair the Federation of Ontario Law Associations. "LDD has demonstrated a real commitment to the profession as FOLA's organization sponsor, and to each of our 46 county and district law associations, that advocate for lawyers and the public. Our members can level up their CLE programs and we can advocate more effectively. Together, we're helping ensure Ontario's lawyers have the tools and training they need to thrive in a rapidly changing legal landscape."

CLE Partnership Program

In addition to working with FOLA, LDD is also supporting Continuing Legal Education (CLE) programs across Ontario through financial and promotional support. These programs will provide lawyers with greater access to accredited professional development. LDD's support helps expand access to live and on-demand CLE sessions, as well as regional training opportunities for members of local law associations.

"This innovative LDD sponsorship program aims to ensure that lawyers across Ontario continue to grow their expertise with greater ease and flexibility amid significant and ongoing changes that are reshaping the legal sector today," said Romanin.

