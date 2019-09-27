Laurus Investment Counsel places No. 62 on The Globe and Mail's brand-new ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. ("Laurus" or the "Firm") is pleased to announce it placed No. 62 on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's 400 Top Growing Companies by three-year revenue growth.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year.

The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine - out now - and online at https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/adv/advTopGrowing400/.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and the Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue.

About Laurus Investment Counsel

Founded in 2014, Laurus Investment Counsel is a leading Canadian independent asset management firm, providing portfolio management expertise in high-quality, wealth-creating public equities globally. With over CAD $700 million assets under management, the Firm delivers distinctive investment management capabilities in small and mid-cap equity investments with a focus on providing long term sustainable growth to discerning fiduciaries in the institutional and foundation markets in Canada.

