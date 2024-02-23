LAURION Unveils 2024 Exploration Program for Ishkoday Property, Enhancing Focus on Sturgeon River Mineralized Structures

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to present an overview of the 2024 Exploration Program set to unfold on the Ishkoday Property, strategically situated 28 km northeast of the town of Beardmore and 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay.

The 2024 exploration plan aligns with the endorsement received from the author of LAURION's recent NI 43-101 Technical Report: Mineral Property of Merit (filed on SEDAR+). This recommendation underscores LAURION's dedication to advancing our proposed exploration endeavors for 2024, reinforcing our commitment to progressing key prospective areas through robust exploration initiatives.

LAURION has enlisted the expertise of Forage GeoNord, headquartered in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Quebec, to spearhead two drilling campaigns totalling 6,500 metres. The first planned 2024 drilling initiative is slated to commence early March 2024. The campaign will strategically target the delineation of additional grade and tonnage potential around the Sturgeon River Mine shaft. The second drilling campaign will follow the field program later in the 2024 season.

The Corporation's 2023 exploration efforts focused on the orogenic gold corridor linked with the Niish Shear Zone, yielded promising results, particularly in the Sturgeon River Mine area, showcasing characteristics typical of orogenic gold deposits. The Sturgeon River mineralized system, comprised of seven (7) distinct quartz veins and mineralized shear zones, demonstrated true widths ranging from 0.5 m to 7.95 m and grades ranging from 0.1 g/t Au to 7.78 g/t Au (See press releases dated January 5, January 12, and February 2, 2024). These findings provide valuable insights into expansion opportunities to the north and south of the Sturgeon River Mine.

In tandem with the drilling initiatives, LAURION will initiate a comprehensive program encompassing prospecting, mechanical trenching, and channel sampling and mapping. These targeted efforts will focus on prospective areas previously identified by prospecting, including regions northwest of the Sturgeon River and Brenbar Mines, the Sturgeon-Maloney showing, and the recently acquired Twin Fall claims. Scheduled to commence in June 2024, this field program underscores LAURION's steadfast commitment to meticulous exploration and the relentless pursuit of mineral wealth and expansion.

Furthermore, LAURION has engaged KBM Resources Group, headquartered in Thunder Bay, to conduct aerial acquisition of high-resolution imagery and LiDAR over its Twin Falls project. Covering 10km², this airborne endeavor will harness cutting-edge LiDAR technology to identify geological structures, faults, and potential mineral deposits beneath the surface by analyzing the terrain and surface features, thereby enhancing exploration efforts. With mobilization set for late May 2024, LAURION anticipates the seamless execution of this undertaking under the stewardship of seasoned KBM personnel.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Jean-Philippe Paiement, PGeo, MSc, a consultant to LAURION, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTC under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 263,346,102 outstanding shares of which approximately 72% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57.43 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the Corporation's ability to advance the Ishkoday Project, the nature, timing, expected impact and potential results of the Corporation's future exploration efforts and drill programs, including the exploration plan described in this press release and the Corporation's planned activities for the Ishkoday Project in 2024. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

