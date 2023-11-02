LAURION ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the maximum size of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to approximately $2.88 million, consisting of up to approximately 5,142,900 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.56 per FT Share.

Each FT Share will be a common share of the Corporation issued as a "flow-through share" (as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")). The gross proceeds will be used for "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Tax Act), which will qualify, once renounced, as "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in the Tax Act, which will be renounced with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2023 (provided the subscriber deals at arm's length with the Corporation at all relevant times) to the initial purchasers of FT Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Corporation may pay finders' fees in the form of cash commissions and the issuance of common shares in the capital of the Corporation.

The closing of the Private Placement, which is anticipated to occur on or about November 3, 2023, remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All securities that are issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to, among other things, a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTC under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 258,091,594 outstanding shares of which approximately 80% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

LAURION's chief priority remains maximizing shareholder value while simultaneously embracing and considering the principles and best practices of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues. A large portion of the Corporation's focus in this regard falls within the ambit of its mineral exploration activities and more specifically, advancing the Ishkoday Project.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the completion of the Private Placement, the anticipated timing of closing and size of the Private Placement, the use of proceeds from the Private Placement and the finders' fees that may be paid by the Corporation in connection with the Private Placement. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of the Corporation and the TSXV not providing its approval for the upsized Private Placement (including the payment of finders' fees in connection therewith). Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

