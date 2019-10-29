Laurion Announces Fourth New Polymetallic Discovery Linked to Sulphide, Oxide-Sulphide and Quartz Veins from Trench #36 of the Main CRK Zone at the Ishkoday Project

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

Yielding up to 2.62m @ 0.84 g/t gold, 2.50 g/t silver, 5.23% zinc, containing a higher grade portion of 4.50 g/t gold, 13.10 g/t silver, 20.40% zinc over 0.30m , in a Sulphide Vein





3.02m of 1.19 g/t gold, 2.30 g/t silver, with a higher grade portion of 9.14 g/t gold, 16.30 g/t silver over 0.27m , in a section of the "A-2" Quartz Vein





The known length of the gold and base metal mineralization from the contiguous previously issued results of #56-65 Trenches and the current Trench #36 extend for a minimum 350m in a NE-SW trend

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME; OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to issue new assay results (the "Results") from channel sampling at the newly discovered sulphide (consisting of sphalerite, chalcopyrite and pyrite), magnetite-chlorite-actinolite-sulphide ("Oxide-Sulphide") and quartz veins in the central CRK Zone main segment ("Trench #36") (Figures 1 and 2) at the Corporation's wholly-owned Ishkoday Project ("Ishkoday"), located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Oxide-Sulphide Veins are late 030°-045° trending shears, post-dating the earlier 320°-020° trending Sulphide and 000°-045° trending Quartz Veins found elsewhere on Ishkoday, and especially here in Trench #36 (Main Trench).

Individual and composite interval channel samples assay results greater than 1 g/t gold and/or greater than 1% zinc from the new 190m by 20m Trench #36 are summarized in Table 1 below and in Figure 3. These new results build on the previously released results elsewhere in the CRK Target zone (refer to the Corporation's news releases of September 12, September 24, October 18 and October 25, 2019):

The 120m long by 10- 15m wide #56-65 Trenches also features continuous Oxide-Sulphide veins. In addition, the "A-2" Quartz Vein, is contiguous to the NE of Trench #36, giving a full length of 310m to the gold and base metal mineralization . The #56-65 Trenches yielded 3.25m @ 1.44 g/t gold, 6.37 g/t silver, 2.42% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.01% lead and 1.37m @ 1.39 g/t gold, 9.84 g/t silver, 3.68% zinc, 0.10% copper, 0.04% lead, in Oxide-Sulphide Veins; and 0.76m @ 13.85 g/t gold, 5.20 g/t silver in the "A-2" Quartz Vein;





long by 10- wide #56-65 Trenches also features continuous Oxide-Sulphide veins. In addition, the "A-2" Quartz Vein, is contiguous to the NE of Trench #36, giving a . The #56-65 Trenches yielded @ 1.44 g/t gold, 6.37 g/t silver, 2.42% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.01% lead and @ 1.39 g/t gold, 9.84 g/t silver, 3.68% zinc, 0.10% copper, 0.04% lead, in Oxide-Sulphide Veins; and @ 13.85 g/t gold, 5.20 g/t silver in the "A-2" Quartz Vein; Channel sample assay results from the SW Segment (Trench #39) is located 100m SE of Trench #36, and yielded up to 1.11m @ 4.97 g/t gold, 8.00 g/t silver, 1.35% zinc, 0.20% copper, 0.04% lead, 1.06m @ 0.18 g/t gold, 45.69 g/t silver, 25.00% zinc, 0.03% copper, 6.21% lead; and 1.55m @ 0.72 g/t gold, 5.10 g/t silver, 2.19% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.24% lead;





SE of Trench #36, and yielded up to @ 4.97 g/t gold, 8.00 g/t silver, 1.35% zinc, 0.20% copper, 0.04% lead, @ 0.18 g/t gold, 45.69 g/t silver, 25.00% zinc, 0.03% copper, 6.21% lead; and @ 0.72 g/t gold, 5.10 g/t silver, 2.19% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.24% lead; Trench #36 is also located 75m NE of the SW Segment (Trench #37) which yielded up to 1.00m @ 9.66 g/t gold, 14.6 g/t silver, 2.09% zinc, 0.30% copper in a single sample, and a composite interval of two samples giving 1.78m @ 4.34 g/t gold, 27.02 g/t silver, 4.27% zinc, 0.28% copper; and





NE of the SW Segment (Trench #37) which yielded up to @ 9.66 g/t gold, 14.6 g/t silver, 2.09% zinc, 0.30% copper in a single sample, and a composite interval of two samples giving @ 4.34 g/t gold, 27.02 g/t silver, 4.27% zinc, 0.28% copper; and Channel samples assay results from the Azurite Segment Trench #34 are located 200m due NW of the Trench #36, and yielded up to 7.50m @ 0.90 g/t gold, 35.26 g/t silver, 5.71% zinc, 0.53% copper.

Pending channel assay results from the remaining 400m by 400m central portion of the CRK Zone Sulphide, Oxide-Sulphide and Quartz veins are expected later in the Q4-2019, and include the CRK West (Trenches #32-62) and SE (Trench #54) segments.

Refer to maps on LAURION's website and Trench #36 (Figures 1, 2 and 3) using the following link: http://www.laurion.org/ishkoday-project/highlights/2019-field-exploration-program/

Table 1: Individual and composite interval channel sample assay results greater than 1 g/t gold and/or greater than 1% zinc from the new 190m by 20m Trench #36.

SAMPLE

NUMBERS CHANNEL

SAMPLE

LENGTHS1

(m) AZIMUTH

(°) ROCK

TYPES GOLD

(g/t) SILVER

(g/t) ZINC

(%) COPPER

(%) LEAD

(%) 867499 0.31 112 MAGSV 1.15 2.80 2.16 0.03 0.01 867520 0.35 308 MAGSV 0.91 19.30 3.74 0.48 0.01 867539 0.50 135 MAGSV 0.08 1.60 4.42 0.02 0.01 867554 0.87 318 MAGSV 0.32 1.90 4.99 0.04 0.01 867556 0.58 313 MAGSV 0.29 3.40 5.59 0.05 0.01

1.45m @ 0.31 g/t gold, 2.50 g/t silver, 5.23% zinc, 0.05% copper, 0.01% lead 867567 0.51 114 MAGSV 4.33 16.60 3.68 0.26 0.02 867569 0.92 128 DIO 1.00 6.90 0.10 0.18 0.04 867582 0.66 146 MAGSV 1.60 3.50 9.60 0.06 0.01 867584 0.39 143 MAGSV 0.20 2.30 7.36 0.03 0.00 867598 0.48 310 MAGSV 0.24 2.70 6.51 0.03 0.02 867601 0.42 141 MAGSV 1.89 15.90 2.74 0.16 0.06 867618 0.43 96 MAGSV 1.64 11.20 1.23 0.34 0.01 867626 0.42 320 MAGSV 0.65 3.90 3.49 0.07 0.00 867647 0.31 132 MAGSV 0.08 2.10 1.65 0.07 0.00 867649 0.71 137 MAGSV 0.64 5.40 2.35 0.26 0.00 867664 0.28 302 MAGSV 0.39 4.50 1.42 0.17 0.00 867726 0.69 135.5 MAGSV 0.02 0.60 1.23 0.01 0.01 867727 0.74 136.5 MAGSV 1.27 2.40 0.36 0.04 0.01 867728 0.44 142.5 MAGSV 1.26 3.60 3.05 0.08 0.02 867733 0.76 153.5 MAGSV 0.44 1.80 2.10 0.06 0.00 869811 0.74 312 SV 0.17 2.20 6.31 0.01 0.01 869812 0.76 121 SV 0.79 3.10 5.40 0.03 0.05 869813 0.30 302 SV 4.50 13.10 20.40 0.03 0.43 869814 0.82 302 SV 0.14 1.90 7.26 0.01 0.02

2.62m @ 0.84 g/t gold, 3.62 g/t silver, 7.96% zinc, 0.02% copper, 0.07% lead 869826 0.72 305 MAGSV 0.03 1.30 2.07 0.00 0.02 869827 0.65 302 SV 1.55 5.30 24.60 0.08 0.01 869828 0.45 123 MAGSV 0.05 1.70 0.42 0.01 0.01 869829 0.80 126 MAGSV 0.04 0.80 0.94 0.01 0.00 869831 0.46 126 MAGSV 0.06 2.00 3.76 0.01 0.01

3.08m @ 0.36 g/t gold, 2.18 g/t silver, 6.54% zinc, 0.02% copper, 0.01% lead 869833 0.41 298 DIO 1.03 0.25 0.01 0.00 0.00 869839 0.25 308 SV 2.24 10.00 30.00 0.07 0.02 869840 0.31 297 SV 1.85 4.50 23.40 0.06 0.00

0.56m @ 2.02 g/t gold, 6.96 g/t silver, 26.35% zinc, 0.06% copper, 0.01% lead 869848 0.67 278 MAGSV 0.35 1.60 3.40 0.03 0.01 869849 0.48 299 MAGSV 0.39 1.90 4.96 0.01 0.00

0.37m @ 0.37 g/t gold, 1.73 g/t silver, 4.05% zinc, 0.02% copper, 0.01% lead 869854 0.22 130 "A-2" QV 3.77 2.80 0.01 0.01 0.00 869863 0.59 297 MAGSV 0.65 3.50 4.19 0.08 0.00 869864 0.34 304 "A-2" QV 3.92 0.80 0.01 0.00 0.00 869865 0.29 119 MAGSV 1.58 5.80 1.90 0.12 0.00

1.22m @ 1.79 g/t gold, 3.29 g/t silver, 2.48% zinc, 0.07% copper, trace lead 869886 0.49 324 MAGSV 0.31 4.40 5.86 0.04 0.11 869888 0.43 137 MAGSV 39.90 25.20 1.43 0.16 0.01 A0060002 0.62 154 MAGSV 0.12 2.50 2.40 0.04 0.01 A0060003 0.57 139 MAGSV 0.07 3.70 4.41 0.04 0.03 A0060028 0.34 128 MAGSV 1.02 6.70 1.52 0.24 0.00 A0060064 0.41 327 "A-2" QV 1.05 4.30 0.96 0.07 0.00 A0060077 0.25 319 MAGSV 0.49 2.40 1.72 0.01 0.04 A0060078 0.17 323 MAGSV 2.09 8.60 2.13 0.13 0.01 A0060079 0.26 323 MAGSV 1.50 4.00 0.22 0.06 0.01

0.68m @ 1.30 g/t gold, 3.61 g/t silver, 1.25% zinc, 0.06% copper, 0.02% lead A0060083 0.48 130 MAGSV 0.19 3.40 2.29 0.07 0.00 A0060084 0.78 328 MAGSV 0.56 8.20 3.63 0.24 0.01

1.26m @ 0.42 g/t gold, 6.37 g/t silver, 3.12% zinc, 0.18% copper, trace lead A0060106 0.54 126 MAGSV 0.90 9.00 2.56 0.19 0.01 A0060107 0.63 126 MAGSV 3.32 43.00 6.38 1.17 0.01

1.17m @ 2.20 g/t gold, 27.31 g/t silver, 4.62% zinc, 0.72% copper, 0.01% lead A0060120 0.26 318 MAGSV 1.52 7.80 1.52 0.20 0.02 A0060121 0.65 323 MAGSV 0.92 4.00 0.30 0.12 0.01 A0060122 0.39 322 MAGSV 2.91 27.00 2.57 0.82 0.00 A0060123 0.31 322 MAGSV 1.90 25.00 9.66 0.78 0.00

1.61m @ 1.69 g/t gold, 14.23 g/t silver, 2.84% zinc, 0.43% copper, trace lead A0060134 0.45 326 MAGSV 1.20 4.80 5.02 0.10 0.01 A0060137 0.62 324 MAGSV 1.31 4.00 2.87 0.12 0.01 A0060139 0.63 329 MAGSV 0.72 7.80 2.96 0.15 0.02 A0060143 0.46 324 MAGSV 1.27 8.00 4.06 0.15 0.02 A0060145 0.51 324 MAGSV 0.66 2.70 2.30 0.04 0.02 A0060146 0.33 324 MAGSV 1.12 5.00 0.36 0.15 0.01 A0060147 1.14 309 MAGSV 0.58 8.30 1.04 0.23 0.00 A0060149 0.30 310 MAGSV 0.36 2.40 1.30 0.09 0.00 A0060165 0.44 293 MAGSV 1.51 80.00 1.48 1.61 0.00 A0060166 0.55 293 MAGSV 0.22 11.70 3.23 0.17 0.00

0.99m @ 0.79 g/t gold, 42.06 g/t silver, 2.45% zinc, 0.81% copper, trace lead A0060173 0.36 291 MAGSV 0.16 4.20 2.14 0.08 0.00 A0060177 0.63 306 "A-2" QV 1.04 0.90 0.01 0.01 0.00 A0060188 1.08 309 MAGSV 0.45 9.20 1.21 0.08 0.01 A0060237 0.89 120 "A-2" QV 0.52 0.90 0.07 0.01 0.00 A0060238 0.88 120 "A-2" QV 0.04 0.25 0.01 0.00 0.00 A0060239 0.27 143 "A-2" QV 9.14 16.30 0.24 0.35 0.01 A0060240 0.41 143 "A-2" QV 0.79 0.90 0.03 0.01 0.00 A0060241 0.57 143 "A-2" QV 0.53 2.00 0.77 0.06 0.01

3.02m @ 1.19 g/t gold, 2.30 g/t silver, 0.19% zinc, 0.05% copper, trace lead A0060253 0.54 104 MAGSV 6.52 5.00 4.44 0.05 0.01 A0060258 0.54 319 SV 0.64 14.50 10.85 0.01 0.55 A0060249 0.59 310 "A-2" QV 2.28 10.30 0.62 0.18 0.01 A0060286 0.68 351 MAGSV 1.27 2.20 2.96 0.05 0.00 A0060288 0.75 320 MAGSV 0.07 1.50 1.26 0.01 0.01 A0060369-P* 1.07 215 "A-2" QV 3.22 3.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 A0060374-P 1.03 215 "A-2" QV 1.36 1.40 0.01 0.01 0.00 A0060385-P 0.92 195 "A-2" QV 1.54 0.90 0.00 0.00 0.00

Note: All individual and interval assay results from the #56-65 Trenches are outlined in the appended Table 2. Legend: DIO – Diorite host rock; QV – Quartz Vein ("A-2" Quartz Vein); MAGSV – Magnetite-Actinolite-Chlorite Sulphide ("Oxide-Sulphide") Vein. 1 Sample lengths represent apparent true widths, since all channel samples were taken perpendicular to the vein orientations, with the exceptions of QV-P where channel samples were taken within and parallel to the quartz veins. * The suffix P indicates channel sample was taken parallel and within the "A-2" Quartz Vein.

QA-QC Protocols

Samples for assay from this program are initially processed and prepared by ALS Global Geochemistry in Thunder Bay (Ontario), with pulps sent to and analyzed by ALS Global Analytical Lab in North Vancouver (BC), using the Fire Assay method of analysis. LAURION employs an industry standard system of external standards, blanks and duplicates for all its sampling in addition to the QA/QC protocol employed by the laboratory.

Each channel sample was individually cut using a double-bladed saw by a LAURION field technician to lengths chosen by the senior geologists, approximately a 5cm width and 10cm depth. Individual samples weighed from 3 to 8kg. Each channel was sampled by LAURION field technicians, and inserted in individual plastic bags, each with ALS sample tags, and sealed. Metal tags with the ALS sample number were inserted at the beginning of each sample channel cut. The field data gathered includes sample number, azimuth of the channel, channel/sample lengths, geology and geo-reference using UTM coordinates.

Individual plastic sample bags were then returned to the LAURION field office where they are catalogued and inserted in large nylon bags with standards, blanks and duplicates in a pre-established sequence. The nylon bags were then sealed and transported by LAURION technicians to the ALS facility in Thunder Bay. Ontario. Once at ALS, individual samples are again catalogued using the bar coding system, dried, weighed, crushed, pulverized to 70% <2mm, and riffle-split for final pulverization to 85% <75µm. A final 50 gram pulp split is taken for Fire Assay using Au-ICP22 gold analysis up to 10,000 ppb gold. Samples giving results beyond 10,000 ppb gold are re-analyzed with a new 50 gram pulp split to ore grade levels using a gravimetric finish.

The Four Acid Digestion with ICP-AES Finish is used for multi-elements analysis that includes silver, zinc, copper and lead. Zinc, copper and lead values greater than 10,000ppm are re-analyzed using the Four Acid Overlimit Methods with results given in percent.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Jean Lafleur, P. Geo. (PGO, OGQ). LAURION's VP Exploration is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Laurion

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 168,622,044 outstanding shares of which approximately 59% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 44 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. Ishkoday has a project-wide database (2008 to 2018) that includes 283 diamond drill holes totaling 40,729 m, geological mapping, ground and airborne geophysics, and 14,992 individual samples with assays and geochemical analysis. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, as evidenced in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine.

The 2018-2019 exploration initiated in May 2018 is a three-staged 18-month program with the strategic objective of outlining the precious and base metals upside potential at Ishkoday, part of the 5km by 1km Target Area of the southern claims block. The Exploration Team has confirmed the extent of known and new gold bearing quartz and polymetallic sulphide veins that will ultimately help in completing the construction of the 2-D and 3-D model and helping guide future exploration targeting. This Model will provide LAURION with a solid technical foundation to initiate diamond drilling to demonstrate upside potential across the 5km by 1 km Target Area at Ishkoday as part of the Stage 3 drill program starting later in 2019 and in 2020. The field portion of the Stage 2 Campaign is now completed.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events, Laurion's business, operations and future plans for the development of the Corporation and/or the Ishkoday Gold Project, and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions.

The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the Corporation's common shares, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Table 2. 2019 individual and interval channel assay results from the newly discovered Trench #36 Sulphide, Oxide-Sulphide and Quartz Veins of the central CRK Zone main segment.