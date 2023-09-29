LAURION ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) and (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") announces that Nick Ierfino has resigned as a director of the Corporation, effective September 30, 2023, and the Corporation's board of directors (the "Board") has accepted his resignation. Cynthia Le Sueur–Aquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, commented: "We are so grateful for Nick's time, commitment and valuable contributions to LAURION since joining the Board in February 2020. His dedicated service has facilitated LAURION's advancement and development over the past several years. Among other things, Nick will be greatly missed for his large contributions to the Corporation's Audit and Compensation Committees. It goes without saying that we wish him every success in his future endeavours."

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTC under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 257,948,737 outstanding shares of which approximately 80% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

LAURION's chief priority remains maximizing shareholder value while simultaneously embracing and considering the principles and best practices of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues. A large portion of the Corporation's focus in this regard falls within the ambit of its mineral exploration activities and more specifically, advancing the Ishkoday Project.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

